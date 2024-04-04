Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls: 22 leaders quit LJP, accuse Chirag Paswan of 'selling tickets'

Citing dissatisfaction over not getting tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the outgoing leaders said they will now support the INDIA bloc

Chirag Paswan (Source/Twitter)

Chirag Paswan (Source/Twitter)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant setback for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition partner Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), 22 leaders of the LJP tendered their resignations on Wednesday, citing dissatisfaction over not being nominated for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, the surge of resignations points to internal discord within the party, with allegations emerging regarding the sale of tickets.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Among the prominent figures stepping down from Paswan's LJP are Renu Kushwaha, former MLA and national general secretary of LJP, along with Satish Kumar, state organisation minister Ravindra Singh, Ajay Kushwaha, Sanjay Singh, and state General Secretary Rajesh Dangi.

"Tickets should be given to the party workers instead of people from the outside. Tickets were given to the outsiders which means that able people are not there in your party. Are we the labour class people in your party who will work for you, make you a leader? Our devotion was questioned when an outsider was given a ticket. We are not here to serve as labourers for the party," former MP Renu Kushwaha told media outlets.

Further, Satish Kumar was quoted saying that the rebel LJP leaders will now support the INDIA bloc.

Last week, Chirag Paswan's party put forward candidates for five seats, including Hajipur, among others like Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. The party declared that its chief, Chirag Paswan, would contest from Hajipur.

Coincidentally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Jamui on Thursday.

In Bihar, the BJP is contesting 17 seats, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is contesting 16 seats, and Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will each contest one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, Janata Dal (United), and LJP, clinched 39 out of 40 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), could only secure only one seat.

In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Bihar will witness polling in seven phases, starting from April 19 for the first phase, April 26 for the second, May 7 for the third, May 13 for the fourth, May 20 for the fifth, May 25 for the sixth, and June 1 for the seventh.

Also Read

NDA seals Bihar deal: BJP to contest more seats than JDU in a first

Former diplomat Sandhu joins BJP, latest to take the political plunge

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Speculations rife after Raj Thackeray arrives in Delhi; may join NDA

15 years after severing ties, Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to return to NDA

Kerala CM slams Cong over absence of their and IUML flags in Rahul's rally

WATCH: Vijender Singh on why he joined BJP day after sharing anti-BJP posts

CM Shinde's Shiv Sena faces opposition from party leaders over nominations

LS polls: NC, PDP have been beneficiaries of alliances with BJP, says Azad

Cong leader Sonia Gandhi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan

Topics : BS Web Reports Lok Sabha elections Elections LJP Lok Janshakti Party Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon