As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

When will the G20 Summit take place? The G20 Summit will take place on September 9 and 10. It will include numerous meetings between heads of state, invitees and various officials.
Where is the G20 Summit being held? The G20 Summit is held annually with a rotating presidency, and India will hold the presidency this year.
Also Read: G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more
Who is attending the G20 Summit? The G20 cohort includes leaders from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, UK, US and the European Union.
What will the G20 Summit be about? The theme of this year's G20 presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future." The topic is derived from the Maha Upanishad, a Sanskrit classic, according to Ministry of Earth Sciences.
Also Read: India made G20 'People's Presidency' in one year: B20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Also Read: India made G20 'People's Presidency' in one year: B20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant
Date of G20 events in New Delhi
|Dates
|Event
|September 3 - 6
|4th Sherpa Meeting
|September 5 - 6
|Finance Deputies Meeting
|September 6
|Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting
|September 9 - 10
|
G20 Summit