Ashoka University professor Mahmudabad sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a district court in Sonipat. The court has scheduled the next hearing for 27 May.

Professor Mahmudabad was arrested on Sunday by Delhi Police from his residence in Greater Kailash, following a complaint regarding his social media remarks on Operation Sindoor —India’s military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was later transferred to the custody of Sonipat Police.

According to police officials, two FIRs have been registered against him. His posts allegedly criticised the Army’s handling of media briefings related to Operation Sindoor, particularly targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, the two women officers who addressed the press.

Professor Mahmudabad’s remarks described the appearance of the women officers—who appeared alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri at the initial briefing—as “optics” and “just hypocrisy”. The comments drew widespread criticism and were perceived as insulting to women in the armed forces.

The Haryana State Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter. In its official notice, the commission stated that the professor’s comments “demeaned women officers in the Indian armed forces and stirred communal tension”.

The complaint that led to the FIRs was filed by a BJP Yuva Morcha leader, who accused Mahmudabad of making statements that could “harm national unity” and “disrespect the military”.

In response, the Ashoka University Faculty Association issued a public statement in support of Professor Mahmudabad. It condemned the arrest, calling the charges “groundless and untenable”, and described Mahmudabad as “an invaluable member of the university community, a highly responsible citizen, and a trusted friend to his students”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to urgently hear a petition filed by Mahmudabad challenging his arrest. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the professor, mentioned the matter before a bench on Monday. The court is expected to hear the petition within the next two days.

The arrest has sparked a wider debate on freedom of speech and academic independence, with many on social media viewing it as part of a broader clampdown on dissent from members of the academic community.

(With agency inputs)