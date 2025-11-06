Assam gears up for high-profile visits by PM Modi, Shah in next 45 days

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will travel to Assam on November 7-8 and 9, respectively.

He confirmed that the Union Finance Minister will arrive in Guwahati on November 7 and inspect the new semiconductor projects in Jagiroad.

During her 2-day visit, the Union Finance Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will come tomorrow (November 7); she will inspect the new semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. She will inaugurate a new land water terminal which has been constructed to world standard. She will also inaugurate a riverfront garden in Guwahati. On November 8, she will lay the foundation stone of a greenfield university - Kanaklata Barua State University," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He further said that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Guwahati on November 9 and will participate in the aero show at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, conducted by the Indian Air Force. "Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will come on November 9, and he will witness the aero show which will be conducted by the Indian Air Force," Chief Minister Sarma told reporters. The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are poised to visit the state in the upcoming months and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. "In the next 1-2 months Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Assam. In next 45 days, Assam will see the visit of a galaxy of national leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to Guwahati and Dibrugarh. In Guwahati he will inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati airport building. In Dibrugarh, he will lay the foundation stone of a new fertiliser complex which will be built by the Assam government and Union government jointly. After that he will again come to Guwahati to inaugurate the Guwahati and North Guwahati connecting bridge over the river Brahmaputra," the Chief Minister stated.