UP CM urges public to help needy as state steps up action against cold wave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to participate in efforts to protect vulnerable people from the ongoing cold wave, urging them to ensure domestic workers, sanitation staff, security guards and others around them have adequate arrangements to cope with the severe cold.

"The government is working with full sensitivity and promptness to protect people from the cold wave in north India. Officials have been instructed to adopt a humane and highly sensitive approach," he wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Across the state, he added, night shelters are being operated at full capacity while arrangements for quilts, blankets, drinking water, bonfires and heaters have been ensured at these shelters.