Home / India News / Delhi Police register case against Air India Express pilot for assault

Delhi Police register case against Air India Express pilot for assault

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by passenger Ankit Dewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by the off-duty pilot at Terminal 1 of the airport on Friday during security check

Air India Express
Following the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry. Air India Express, the employer of the accused pilot, suspended Sejwal from official duties soon after the video surfaced (Photo: Reuters/Almaas Masood)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Delhi Police have registered a case against pilot Virendra Sejwal for allegedly assaulting passenger Ankit Dewan at IGI Airport's Terminal 1, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident went viral on social media after Dewan shared a video of the altercation. The aviation ministry has ordered an investigation, and Air Express has suspended the pilot.

The case has been registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IGI Airport police station.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by passenger Ankit Dewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by the off-duty pilot at Terminal 1 of the airport on Friday during a security check.

According to police, the incident occurred while Dewan was travelling with his family. A video of the alleged assault, shared by Dewan on social media, went viral, triggering public outrage and prompting swift action by authorities.

Police officials said the accused pilot was taken into custody after a preliminary investigation and examination of video evidence. Further questioning is underway to establish the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, Dewan on Monday claimed that a recent CT scan revealed a "displaced fracture of the left nasal bone." Speaking to ANI, he said he had submitted a detailed written complaint to the police and did not wish to comment further, as he was focused on recovery. He expressed hope that justice would be delivered in the case.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Civil Aviation ordered an inquiry. Air India Express, the employer of the accused pilot, suspended Sejwal from official duties soon after the video surfaced. In a statement posted on social media platform X, the airline expressed regret over the incident and strongly condemned the pilot's alleged behaviour.

"Air India Express deeply regrets the incident involving one of its employees. The pilot has been removed from official duties, and the airline is fully cooperating with law enforcement authorities to ensure a fair and thorough investigation," the statement read.

Police said further legal action will be taken depending on the investigation's outcome and medical reports.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP CM urges public to help needy as state steps up action against cold wave

Manipur Police recover arms and ammunition; arrest PLA extortionist

Section 163 imposed in Assam's West Karbi Anglong after violent protests

Smog blankets Delhi as AQI crosses 400; IGI Airport issues advisory

Pollution linked to rise in breathlessness, chest infections: Ficci chief

Topics :Delhi PoliceDelhi airportair india expressIndian aviation

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story