Delhi Police register case against Air India Express pilot for assault

Delhi Police have registered a case against pilot Virendra Sejwal for allegedly assaulting passenger Ankit Dewan at IGI Airport's Terminal 1, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident went viral on social media after Dewan shared a video of the altercation. The aviation ministry has ordered an investigation, and Air Express has suspended the pilot.

The case has been registered under sections 115, 126 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the IGI Airport police station.

The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by passenger Ankit Dewan, who alleged that he was assaulted by the off-duty pilot at Terminal 1 of the airport on Friday during a security check.

According to police, the incident occurred while Dewan was travelling with his family. A video of the alleged assault, shared by Dewan on social media, went viral, triggering public outrage and prompting swift action by authorities. Police officials said the accused pilot was taken into custody after a preliminary investigation and examination of video evidence. Further questioning is underway to establish the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the incident. Meanwhile, Dewan on Monday claimed that a recent CT scan revealed a "displaced fracture of the left nasal bone." Speaking to ANI, he said he had submitted a detailed written complaint to the police and did not wish to comment further, as he was focused on recovery. He expressed hope that justice would be delivered in the case.