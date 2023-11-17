Assembly elections LIVE: Voting underway in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh
Assembly election LIVE: Catch all the latest updates from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as the two states go to polls today
BS Web Team New Delhi
Voting for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats began at 7 a.m. today. The voters can cast their ballots until 6 p.m., except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 p.m. BJP is seeking to retain power in the state where it has ruled for almost 18 of the past 20 years and Congress is keen to oust the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.
The voting will take place for Madhya Pradesh's all 230 assembly seats and Chhattisgarh's 70 seats--in the second phase of the election--on Friday. In both of these Hindi heartland states, the main electoral fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress. While in Madhya Pradesh, the incumbent is the BJP, in Chhattisgarh, it is the Congress that is seeking to retain power. In both Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the BJP has not projected anyone as a chief ministerial candidate and has banked heavily on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign.
The second phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh is set to take place on November 17 for the remaining 70 seats of the 90-member assembly. Over 18,800 polling stations have been set up for the second phase of polling. Out of the 90 seats, 70 seats are going to the polls today. A total of 958 candidates are in the fray across the 70 seats. Raipur City West Assembly constituency has the number of candidates with 26 contestants, and the lowest is in Daundilohara constituency with four contestants.
First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 6:56 AM IST