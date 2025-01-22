At least 10 dead as passengers fleeing fire rumour hit by train in Jalgaon

At least 10 train passengers were killed after stepping down due to a rumour of fire and being run over by another train passing on the adjacent tracks in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district on Wednesday evening, officials said. While Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan said 10-12 persons were killed as per the district collector, Union minister Raksha Khadse, who hails from the district, said the death toll could be as high as 40 according to her information.

The accident took place between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, more than 400 km from Mumbai, where the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire around 5 pm, Central Railway officials said, without confirming the death toll.

Some passengers of Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express heading from Bengaluru to Delhi, said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila.

Visuals from the accident spot showed a few bodies and severed body parts.

"Our preliminary information is that there were sparks and smoke inside one of the general coaches of Pushpak Express due to either 'hot axle' or 'brake-binding' (jamming), and some passengers panicked. They pulled the chain, and some of them jumped down. At the same time, Karnataka Express was passing," a senior railway official told PTI.

"Senior officials are reaching the spot, after which more information will be available," said Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil who is also the guardian minister of Jalgaon. An Accident Relief Train has been dispatched to the spot from Bhusaval, and Central Railway is making all efforts to provide medical aid to the injured passengers, an official statement said. Government and private hospitals in the area have been instructed to be ready to treat injured passengers, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on X. Govt and pvt hospitals being kept ready for receiving injured: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Jalgaon General Hospital and nearby private hospitals are being kept ready for treating passengers injured in the train tragedy.

"The tragic loss of lives in a very unfortunate incident near Pachora in Jalgaon district (which) is deeply distressing. I pay my heartfelt tributes to them," Fadnavis, who is in Davos, posted on X.

He said state minister Girish Mahajan and the superintendent of police have reached the spot and the district collector will reach there shortly.

The Jalgaon district administration is working in coordination with the railways, and immediate arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured, he said.

Fadnavis said eight ambulances have been dispatched to the spot. The general hospital as well as other nearby private hospitals have been kept ready for the treatment of the injured, he added.

"Emergency equipment like glass cutters, floodlights etc. have also been kept ready. We are monitoring the entire situation and all necessary assistance is being provided immediately. I am in touch with the district administration," Fadnavis noted.