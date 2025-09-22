Home / India News / Aadhaar card update 2025: Step-by-step guide to correct spelling mistakes

The key identity and address proof is the Aadhaar card, which also allows for updating details & accessing government programs and benefits without any disruptions

The Aadhaar card, often known as India's Social Security card, is an essential document. Important information, including your name, address, birthdate, photo, and more, is contained in the document. 
 
However, inaccuracies or errors in any of this data may result in the citizens missing out on crucial government schemes or failures during transactions. Thankfully, there is a simple online procedure for correcting mistakes on your Aadhaar card.  Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojana: e-KYC mandatory within 60 days, here's how to do it 
Maintaining your Aadhaar details up to date is crucial for precise identification and easy access to a variety of services. However, why is it important to make sure that Aadhaar details are correct and free of errors? Here are some compelling reasons to make sure your Aadhaar information is current.

Step-by-step guide to correct spelling in Aadhaar card 2025

Step 1: Go to the portal for Aadhaar Self-Service updates. Go to the online Aadhaar update section on the official UIDAI website.
Step 2: Enter the OTP that was issued to you and log in with your registered mobile number.
Step 3: Begin the process of updating. Select the option to update your Aadhaar information online.
Step 4: Choose the precise detail you wish to edit, like fixing a misspelling in your name.
Step 5: Enter the Accurate Data you wish to represent with care.
Step 6: Send in the required supporting documentation to validate the modifications you have requested.
Step 7: Before sending in your update request, carefully go over all the data you entered.  Also Read: New GST rates take effect: Full list of what gets cheaper from today

Aadhaar card update 2025: Details need to be updated

Reliable Service Delivery:
 
Since the Aadhaar card is a crucial document for proving your identity and address, updating your information ensures uninterrupted, timely access to government programs and benefits.
 
Simplified Verification:
 
The authentication procedures needed for services like banking, mobile connections, and subsidies are streamlined by updated Aadhaar data, which speeds up and simplifies these activities.
 
Enhanced Protection:
 
Refreshing your Aadhaar information regularly lowers the risk of identity theft and misuse while also protecting your personal data.
 

