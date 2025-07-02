Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Crew members aboard International Space Station resume space science work

After entering the International Space Station (ISS), Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on Thursday said he was feeling a little heavy-headed, but that it did not matter because the excitement of the mission was greater.

Waiting to replace the spacecraft is the Progress 92 cargo craft standing at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. (Photo: Nasa)

The 11 crew members aboard the International Space Station, representing Expedition 73 and Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), resumed their space science duties on Tuesday. Their research focused on various areas, including brain circulation, the observation of cancer cells, and the study of biotechnology, among other investigations, as per a statement by NASA.

Station Commander Takuya Onishi, from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), attached sensors to his neck and chest to measure how blood flows from the brain to the heart.    ALSO READ: Ax-4 launch halted indefinitely, Isro crew to return after Nasa stand-down 

 

Doctors will review the data to understand how blood circulation adapts to weightlessness. Meanwhile, Ax-4 crewmates Peggy Whitson and Tibor Kapu also studied cerebral circulation for another experiment designed for their mission. Whitson assisted Kapu, who wore a cap, using a Doppler ultrasound to image blood flow in his cerebral artery while a cuff measured his blood pressure.

 

Doctors will use the results to help protect the crew's visual processing and perception in microgravity. Whitson later peered inside a fluorescence microscope at cancer cells to learn how to detect and prevent cancer earlier, the statement read.    ALSO READ: Axiom-4 Mission highlights: Shubhanshu Shukla, crew successfully launched towards ISS 

 

NASA Flight Engineers Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers spent a portion of their shift assisting the Ax-4 crew on Tuesday. McClain helped the private astronauts operate the research hardware throughout the orbital lab and guided their science activities. Ayers set up a microscope in the Destiny laboratory module that Ax-4 crew member Shubhanshu Shukla used to view how tardigrades, tiny aquatic animals, survive numerous harsh climates, including microgravity. Ax-4 astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski explored the use of nanomaterials in wearable devices that monitor crew health.

NASA Flight Engineer Jonny Kim began his shift alongside Onishi by collecting blood samples, processing them in a centrifuge, and stowing the specimens in a science freezer for preservation. Kim later reorganised the hardware inside the Harmony module's maintenance work area and then installed ventilation system components inside the Quest airlock, as per the statement. 

The uncrewed, trash-packed Progress 90 cargo craft ended its stay at the orbital outpost today, undocking from the Poisk module at 2:42 pm (local time). It will reenter Earth's atmosphere for a fiery, but safe demise above the South Pacific Ocean, completing a seven-month space delivery mission, NASA stated.

Waiting to replace the spacecraft is the Progress 92 cargo craft standing at the launch pad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Progress 92 is counting down to its launch at 3:32 pm (local time) on Thursday. It will arrive at the orbital lab on Saturday and dock with Poisk at 5:27 pm (local time), delivering approximately three thousand pounds of food, fuel, and supplies for the orbiting lab residents.

Roscosmos Flight Engineers Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy began their day training on the telerobotically operated rendezvous unit, or TORU, for Saturday's approach and rendezvous of the Progress 92. Ryzhikov then set up hardware to capture hyperspectral imagery of landmarks in Mexico and South America. Zubritskiy photographed the Progress 90 as it departed the station. Roscosmos Flight Engineer Kirill Peskov checked a laptop computer used for European robotic arm operations, then completed a 24-hour session wearing sensors that measured his heart activity and blood pressure, the statement said.

