Axiom-4 mission carrying Shubhanshu Shukla delayed as SpaceX detects leak

The launch of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed again due to a technical issue with SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

The Axiom-4 mission will carry Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla along with three other crew members to the ISS

In a statement posted on X, SpaceX announced it was "standing down" from the launch due to a leak detected in the rocket's liquid oxygen system. "Standing down from tomorrow's Falcon 9 launch of Ax-4 to the space station to allow additional time for SpaceX teams to repair the LOx leak identified during post static fire booster inspections," the company said.

The 14-day mission will also include interactions between the Axiom-4 crew and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, school students, and members of the space industry, according to PTI. Isro shared additional details about the delay in a post on X: “As part of launch vehicle preparation to validate the performance of the booster stage of Falcon 9 launch vehicle, seven second of hot test was carried out on the launch pad. It is understood that LOX leakage was detected in the propulsion bay during the test.” This marks the fourth delay for the Axiom-4 mission. The most recent rescheduling had moved the launch to 11 June due to unfavourable weather conditions, including a 45 per cent chance of rain and strong winds.