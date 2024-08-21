Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Badlapur sexual abuse case: Case lodged against 500 protesters, 66 arrested

Badlapur sexual abuse case: Case lodged against 500 protesters, 66 arrested

Badlapur sexual abuse case: On August 13, two kindergarten girls were sexually assaulted in a school restroom; accused Akshay Shinde was arrested on August 17

Badlapur protest
People block railway tracks to protest against the sexual abuse of two girls at a school at Badlapur railway station in Thane. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
An FIR was lodged against (nearly) 500 protesters while 66 individuals were taken into custody in connection with protests that erupted in Badlapur, Maharashtra’s Thane district. The protests were sparked by allegations that a school janitor had sexually abused two four-year-old girls.

According to the Thane police and the Government Railway Police (GRP), further arrests are expected following a CCTV footage review.

Sudhakar Pathare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in Badlapur, said that the arrested individuals face charges related to rioting, vandalism, and assaulting public officials, among other offences.

“We appeal to people to not believe in any rumours, and contact police officers if they come across any sensitive information,” he said.

To prevent the spread of rumours on social media, authorities have suspended internet services in Badlapur since Tuesday evening. They have announced that the suspension will continue through Wednesday.

Manoj Patil, DCP of GRP, reported that train services, which were interrupted for 10 hours on Tuesday, are now operating normally with police protection in place.

On Tuesday, a large crowd gathered at Badlapur railway station, halting local train services in protest against the sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper in Badlapur last week. The accused, Akshay Shinde, has been arrested by the police.

Protesters also took to the streets of Badlapur, blocking major roads and highways, and threw objects at both the police and the school where the assault occurred. They displayed banners condemning the recently-launched Ladki Bahin Yojana by the Maharashtra government and called for improved safety measures for women.

On Tuesday evening, police resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd after some protesters threw stones, resulting in injuries to over a dozen policemen, including senior officers.

Badlapur sexual abuse case  


Police reported that on August 13, two kindergarten girls were sexually assaulted in a school restroom. The case emerged on August 16 when one of the victims narrated her experience to her parents. The suspect, Akshay Shinde, was taken into custody by authorities on August 17.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

