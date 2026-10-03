Balance AI-driven judicial transformation with constitutional values: CJI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has called for embracing digitalisation and artificial intelligence (AI) in the justice system while ensuring that technological advancement does not dilute the constitutional values of dignity, equality, liberty and fairness.

Addressing the opening session of the VII Congress of the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, the CJI said courts could not remain untouched by the rapid transformation brought about by technology.

“Technology is changing the way our societies function. It is changing the way governments deliver services, businesses operate and citizens interact with public institutions. Courts, too, cannot remain untouched by this transformation,” he said.