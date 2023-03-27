Home / India News / Bank borrower should be heard before declaring account as fraud: SC

Bank borrower should be heard before declaring account as fraud: SC

Bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli upholds Telangana HC decision of 2020, sets aside Gujarat HC ruling in this regard; opportunity for hearing not necessary ahead of FIR

BS Reporter |Business Standard | New Delhi
Bank borrower should be heard before declaring account as fraud: SC

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 2:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday said that a borrower should be given the opportunity to be heard first before declaring the account as fraudulent by a bank.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli upheld a decision of the Telangana High Court in 2020 and set aside a decision of the Gujarat High Court in this regard.

"The principles of audi alteram partem (hearing the other side) have to be applied before declaring a party as 'a fraudulent borrower', or as 'a holder of fraudulent account'", the Telangana High Court had said.

The apex court said that declaring accounts as fraud results in serious civil consequences for the borrowers and then ends in "blacklisting" of borrowers. So, the opportunity of hearing must be granted to the borrowers under the Master Directions on Fraud, the court said.

The court stressed that the banks must give an opportunity to the borrower t be heard before terming an account as fraud under the Circular issued by the Reserve Bank of India on the classification of bank accounts as fraud accounts.

However, the Court said that the opportunity for a hearing is not necessary before the registration of a First Information Report (FIR).

Topics :Supreme CourtRetail borrowersfrauds

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:49 PM IST

Also Read

Can't declare a borrower 'fraud' without hearing him first: SC tells RBI

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

IIT-M researchers develop device to detect milk adulteration in 30 seconds

Congress-led Oppn protest outside Parliament, seek probe in Adani matter

Decide on sanction for prosecution against govt officers within 6 mths: HC

Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Pan-Aadhaar link online: What happens if cards are not linked by March 31?

Next Story