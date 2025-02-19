'Turbans thrown in dustbin': Sikh deportee recounts US detention ordeals

Ever since President Donald Trump intensified efforts to deport undocumented immigrants at a war footing, a wave of harrowing stories has emerged. From perilous journeys taken along so-called ‘donkey’ routes to allegations of disrespectful treatment during deportations, the accounts paint a stark picture of the human toll behind the policy.

One such example is the story of Davinder Singh, a 21-year-old Indian who migrated illegally to pursue his dream of living in the US. He was deported to Amritsar in the second batch of illegal immigrants from the US on February 15. However, the details he shared about how US officials treated them throughout the process are shocking.

Singh recounted his ordeal, describing how he was detained by US security officials after crossing the border illegally and subsequently sent to a detention center. He alleged that officials discarded the turbans of Sikh immigrants, throwing them into trash bins.

“It was deeply painful to see turbans being tossed away like garbage,” Singh told news agency PTI. The turban holds profound religious significance in Sikhism, serving as a central symbol of faith and identity.

To face detention or survive, Singh said they recited the Chaupai Sahib and Japji Sahib, holy texts in their religion.

Apart from disrespecting religious identities, deportees also complained about the overall treatment by US officials during detention and deportation. Singh mentioned that detainees were given a water-thin blanket only to stay in the heavy cold, and food was also not proper. They were only given a small packet of chips and a packet of juice five times a day. Apart from that, they received a roll of half-cooked bread, half-cooked rice, sweet corn, and cucumber. Since Davinder is a vegetarian, he could not eat beef.

“When we would tell them we were feeling cold, they wouldn’t bother at all,” he said. The 18-day stay at the detention center was “mentally traumatic” for them, described Singh.

However, this is one such story of Singh who came out and shared his experience loudly. Reports suggest that every immigrant has its own story, stories of sorrow and pain.

Sikh leaders criticised the incident

In response to such treatment of Indian immigrants and particularly to the Sikh individuals, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) strongly criticised US authorities for forcing Sikh deportees to remove their turbans during immigration procedures.

After learning about the incident, the SGPC quickly provided turbans to them at Amritsar airport. SGPC member and former general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal condemned the act, calling it a serious attack on the religious identity of Sikhs.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia also condemned the actions of US authorities. He criticised the Punjab government for not taking action, saying, “Bhagwant Mann and his ministers are more focused on getting public attention over the deportation of youth from the US But shockingly and shamefully, they have remained silent on the fact that Sikh youth are being sent back without turbans. Not a single word has been spoken about this serious issue.”

Public reaction and government’s response

Earlier, when the first batch of illegal immigrants reached India on a US military plane, videos circulated on social media showing Indians handcuffed and chained during the 47-hour-long journey from the US to India. This incident sparked widespread criticism of the Modi government. From social media users to Opposition politicians, many criticised the Centre's failure on this front.

In response, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was forced to address the Rajya Sabha on the matter. Jaishankar clarified that this is not happening for the first time and that the case is not unique to India. He also shared past data on the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US.

[With inputs from PTI]