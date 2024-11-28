Bank holidays in December 2024: List of 17 days when banks will be closed

In December 2024, the banks across the country will remain closed on account of a number of national and regional holidays. There will be 10 non-working days, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and other festival occasions, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.

Customers can still access necessary financial services using digital platforms including internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs (barring instances of scheduled maintenance), even though traditional bank branches will be closed on these days.

Bank Holidays in December 2024: Full List

• December 1 - Sunday (pan India)

• December 3 - Friday - Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

• December 8 - Sunday (pan India)

• December 12 - Tuesday - Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

More From This Section

• December 14 - Second Saturday (pan India)

• December 15 - Sunday (pan India)

• December 18 - Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

• December 19 - Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

• December 22 - Sunday (pan India)

• December 24 - Tuesday - Christmas eve (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

• December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

• December 26 - Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

• December 27 - Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

• December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

• December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

• December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

• December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim).

The customers should note that the list of holidays varies from state to state, and they should check the status of a holiday from their respective branches.

Bank holidays in December 2024: Online banking services

Unless customers are specifically informed, all banks will operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps for cash emergencies, including on weekends and other holidays. For cash withdrawals, you can also use the ATMs at any bank.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces all of the bank's yearly holidays in accordance with the regulations of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which addresses the issue of promissory notes and checks. Therefore, during the specified holidays, transactions involving these instruments are not possible.

Considering local and national events, operational needs, religious holidays, and other cultural observances, the RBI and state governments develop a list of holidays for banks. The central bank notifies banks and other financial institutions and posts the news on its official website.