Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Bank loan 'fraud' case: ED raids ex-directors, promoters of Kwality Ltd

Bank loan 'fraud' case: ED raids ex-directors, promoters of Kwality Ltd

About a dozen places are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said

Enforcement Directorate, ED
The premises of the former promoters of the company, directors and other key persons are being searched | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 11:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi and adjoining areas as part of an alleged bank loan fraud linked money laundering probe against former promoters of liquidated dairy major Kwality Ltd, official sources said.

About a dozen places are being raided under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a 2020 FIR of the CBI against Kwality Ltd and its directors filed in September, 2020 for allegedly cheating a consortium of 10 banks, led by the Bank of India, for an amount over Rs 1,400 crore through alleged bloating of financial statements and diversion of loan funds.

The premises of the former promoters of the company, directors and other key persons are being searched, the sources said.

Kwality Ltd. started as an ice-cream manufacturing company and diversified into milk-based products. Its former directors include Sanjay Dhingra, Siddhant Gupta, Arun Srivastava.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Returned assets of over Rs 185 cr to banks in loan fraud case, says ED

Telecom company MTNL defaults on Rs 422 cr loan payments from various banks

This Ashish Kacholia stock zoomed over 270% so far in CY24; hits new high

LIVE news updates: Truck plunges into river in UP's Budhana, 2 dead

C2C Advanced Systems IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Topics :Bank loan fraudBank loansEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story