Delhi-Pune IndiGo flight gets bomb threat, nothing suspicious found

IndiGo flight 6E 2608 from Delhi to Pune received bomb threat information upon arrival at the airport here on Thursday evening, though nothing suspicious was detected after thorough checks, officials said.

"The aircraft, scheduled to arrive at 8:40 pm, landed at 9:24 pm and was parked at Bay No. 3 at 9:27 pm. Subsequently, Air Traffic Control (ATC) communicated the bomb threat information to Apron Control. The aircraft was then moved to the isolation bay. Apron Control immediately alerted all concerned agencies, and the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was convened," an official said.

Following the assessment, the aircraft was thoroughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), the official said, adding no suspicious or adverse findings were detected.