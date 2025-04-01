Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Naxal issue now confined to 6 districts, down from 12, says Amit Shah

Naxal issue now confined to 6 districts, down from 12, says Amit Shah

He said Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah said the Modi government is building a 'Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat'. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Naxal issue is now confined to just six districts in the country, from the earlier 12.

Shah said the Modi government is building a 'Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat' with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development.

He said Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026.

"Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by left-wing extremism to just 6 from 12," Shah posted on microblogging site X.

 

As per the Union home ministry data, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts are those where Naxal activities and violence still continue.

Also Read

Army, CRPF, jawan, patrol, LoC

Woman Naxalite with Rs 25 lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi blames Congress policies for encouraging Naxalism in Chhattisgarh

Security forces,army,soilder

Naxal surrenders double in first qtr of 2025, CRPF intelligence gets active

Arun Sao, deputy CM Chhattisgarh

'Will end naxalism in given time': Chhattisgarh dy CM after Sukma encounter

mercenaries, army, france

Jawan injured, hospitalised in Chhattisgarh IED blast, search ops underway

The LWE-affected districts have been further sub-categorised as 'most-affected districts', a terminology brought in in 2015, and 'districts of concern', which was coined by the home ministry in 2021.

There were 12 'most-affected districts' according to the last review.

As per official records, there were 35 such districts in 2015, 30 in 2018 and 25 in 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

LIVE: NABARD, IDBI, National Housing Bank strengthened India's financial system, says Prez

forest cover, forest, India's green cover

Forest areas encroached in 25 states, MP, Assam worst affected: Govt report

Explosion

8 killed, many injured after explosion reported in Bengal's Patharpratima

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces launch massive search operation after Kathua encounter

Bank Holidays

Bank Holiday 2025: Will banks remain shut today, April 1? Why?

Topics : Amit Shah naxalism naxalites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon