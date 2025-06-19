To prepare a centralised registry of all lawyers, law firms, says BCI

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is in the process of preparing a centralised registry of all law firms and the lawyers practising within them to establish a democratically elected, pan-India organisation of Indian law firms, the lawyers’ governing body said.

"This organisation will ensure that voices from every region and practice level are included in the policy dialogues," the BCI stated.

The BCI was responding to the Society of Indian Law Firms’ (SILF’s) opposition to the entry of foreign lawyers and law firms into India.

In a press release, the BCI said that SILF does not represent the broad spectrum of Indian law firms.

The BCI, which is the apex representative and regulatory body for lawyers in India, had on June 14 constituted a high-level committee chaired by senior advocate Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, to examine concerns around the May 2025 notification on the entry and operation of foreign lawyers and law firms in the country.

Shortly after, on June 17, SILF formed its own committee of lawyers, headed by Shardul Shroff of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to propose changes to the recently notified BCI rules permitting foreign lawyers and firms to operate in India. The BCI said it had received consistent feedback that SILF has historically acted to preserve its members' commercial interests at the expense of young, deserving Indian lawyers and new legal practices striving to grow in an increasingly competitive and global legal landscape. The governing body also alleged that many firms comprising SILF had maintained close affiliations with major foreign legal firms, creating a "parallel legal services economy" in which foreign legal work was funnelled through select Indian firms.