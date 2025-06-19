Home / India News / To prepare a centralised registry of all lawyers, law firms, says BCI

To prepare a centralised registry of all lawyers, law firms, says BCI

The Bar Council of India plans a national registry and new body for law firms, accusing SILF of gatekeeping and stifling smaller practices over foreign lawyer rules

BCI
In a press release, the BCI said that SILF does not represent the broad spectrum of Indian law firms. | Image: Bar Council of India's Facebook
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is in the process of preparing a centralised registry of all law firms and the lawyers practising within them to establish a democratically elected, pan-India organisation of Indian law firms, the lawyers’ governing body said.
 
"This organisation will ensure that voices from every region and practice level are included in the policy dialogues," the BCI stated.
 
The BCI was responding to the Society of Indian Law Firms’ (SILF’s) opposition to the entry of foreign lawyers and law firms into India.
 
In a press release, the BCI said that SILF does not represent the broad spectrum of Indian law firms.
 
“It functions primarily as a closed group dominated by a few large, well-established firms. Its stance and actions do not reflect the concerns or aspirations of more than 90 per cent of India’s smaller or emerging law firms,” the BCI said. 
 
The BCI, which is the apex representative and regulatory body for lawyers in India, had on June 14 constituted a high-level committee chaired by senior advocate Cyril Shroff, managing partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, to examine concerns around the May 2025 notification on the entry and operation of foreign lawyers and law firms in the country.
 
Shortly after, on June 17, SILF formed its own committee of lawyers, headed by Shardul Shroff of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, to propose changes to the recently notified BCI rules permitting foreign lawyers and firms to operate in India.
 
The BCI said it had received consistent feedback that SILF has historically acted to preserve its members’ commercial interests at the expense of young, deserving Indian lawyers and new legal practices striving to grow in an increasingly competitive and global legal landscape. 
 
The governing body also alleged that many firms comprising SILF had maintained close affiliations with major foreign legal firms, creating a “parallel legal services economy” in which foreign legal work was funnelled through select Indian firms.
 
Corporate, transactional and arbitration-related legal services in India have been monopolised by a small group of law firms, the BCI said, which has stifled the growth of smaller firms and limited opportunities for younger lawyers.
 
“The BCI, through these Regulations, seeks to democratise access to cross-border legal work and dismantle the structural monopolies that have long existed within the Indian legal services sector,” the release stated.
 

Topics :Bar Council of IndiaLawyerslaw firmforeign law firms

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

