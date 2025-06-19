Honeymoon murder: New details deepen mystery; court extends police custody

The murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi continues to baffle investigators as new twists surface, deepening the mystery behind his killing during his honeymoon in Meghalaya.

A Shillong court on Thursday extended the police custody of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by two more days. Meanwhile, three alleged hitmen — Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21) — were sent to 14-day judicial remand.

All five were earlier remanded to eight days of police custody on June 11, after being brought to Meghalaya on transit remand. On Thursday, they were taken to Shillong Civil Hospital for medical tests.

From honeymoon to homicide: Timeline of the crime ALSO READ: '100% sure, she did it, hang her': Sonam's brother demands death penalty Raja, 29, married Sonam on May 11 in Indore. The couple travelled to Meghalaya for their honeymoon on May 20. They were reported missing on May 23 in Sohra (Cherrapunji), and Raja’s decomposed body was discovered in a gorge on June 2. Sonam surrendered to police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 8. The Meghalaya Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) recreated the crime scene in Sohra on June 17 in the presence of the accused. SP Vivek Syiem said, “The SIT visited several places to replay how the accused did it. We started from the parking lot where they had kept their two-wheelers. We went to the viewpoint, and ascertained who was standing where just before the murder. There were three blows — first by Vishal, second by Anand, and the last blow by Akash."

“We have ascertained that the victim was hit with the weapon. The first hit was by Vishal aka Vicky. When Raja was hit and blood came out, Sonam moved away from the spot. The three accused threw the body down,” he added. Murder weapon missing, phone destroyed Police are still searching for one machete used in the murder. “We have ascertained that one more machete still needs to be recovered. The accused replayed how they threw the machete. SDRF is trying to recover the second weapon,” said Syiem. He also revealed that Raja’s phone was broken: “Sonam damaged it, and then Vishal damaged it. This whole thing was played out, and also their exit from here.”

Phone records and fake identity expose affair Police said Sonam had a relationship with Raj Kushwaha, an accountant in her family’s Sunmica business. Before her wedding, she made over 100 calls to a man named Sanjay Verma, who turned out to be Kushwaha using a fake identity. SP Syiem said, “We have discovered that Sonam made over 100 phone calls to one Sanjay Verma before her marriage to Raja. The calls continued even after the wedding.” Three failed murder attempts before Sohra killing Investigators found that there were three failed attempts to kill Raja — in Guwahati, Nongriat, and near Weisawdong falls — before the murder was finally executed in Sohra on May 23. Kushwaha reportedly avoided travelling to Meghalaya to escape suspicion.

Police also questioned a taxi driver who allegedly helped Sonam flee from Indore to Uttar Pradesh. She reportedly hid in a rented flat with ₹10,000–₹20,000 in cash, two mobile phones, and some jewellery. Victim’s family seeks longer remand; Sonam’s family responds Watch: Sonam's brother breaks down, apologises to Raja's family Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, said, “Sonam hasn’t confessed her crime yet. She and the other accused are trying to mislead the police. We demand that their remand be extended by eight more days. Through further investigation and interrogation, the truth will come out.” Sonam’s brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, said he is open to a narco test. “A big tragedy has happened in their home... so I also want that if they are demanding a narco test, then it should definitely be conducted.”