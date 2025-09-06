Home / India News / Bengal CEO holds internal talks ahead of Election Commission meet in Delhi

The Election Commission of India is considering replicating Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls in other states as part of efforts to enhance electoral readiness, officials said

During these sessions, preparations in each district will be examined in details, with additional district magistrates (ADMs) from across the state scheduled to participate
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 1:41 PM IST
In the run-up to a crucial meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar next week, West Bengal CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal is set to hold internal discussions with officials concerned on the state's electoral preparedness on Saturday and Monday, a source in the poll panel said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has "shown interest in replicating" Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls in other states and the proactive steps are being viewed as "introductions to electoral readiness", he said.

"The execution of the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar has garnered nationwide attention, with other states reportedly looking to learn from its approach.

"Ahead of the Delhi meeting, the CEO's office is organising two rounds of consultations focused on the SIR and electoral preparedness. The first of these meetings will be an internal review on Saturday and then a comprehensive statewide assessment on Monday," the source told PTI.

During these sessions, preparations in each district will be examined in details, with additional district magistrates (ADMs) from across the state scheduled to participate, he said.

These discussions are seen as pivotal ahead of the Election Commission's high-level meeting scheduled for September 10, where West Bengal is expected to share detailed reports on electoral preparations and best practices, he said.

"Agarwal is expected to present voter statistics and other critical data during the consultation meetings," said the source at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here.

The CEO's office indicated that the state will showcase its innovations and strategies during the Delhi meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

