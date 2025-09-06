Delhi sees respite as monsoon continues; CWC warns of floods across states

Delhi woke up to a partly cloudy and pleasant monsoon morning on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts isolated very light to light rain accompanied with thundershowers in the afternoon and evening. Active monsoon conditions are expected to continue over the city for the next two days.

The minimum temperatures remained near normal at 24 to 26 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures were slightly below normal at 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. North-easterly winds prevailed at speeds of 10–22 kmph, gusting up to 33 kmph.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded to be 71, at 10 am on August 6, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) remaining in the 'satisfactory' category. Yamuna water levels fall but remain above danger mark Officials reported that the water level of the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge dropped to 206.47 metres on Saturday after several days above 207 metres. While this offers some relief, the river still remains above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. Relief camps have been set up across Delhi, with 522 tents at 27 sites. So far, 8,018 people have been accommodated in tents, while 2,030 are staying in permanent shelters.

Widespread flood warnings across India The Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned of widespread flooding, with 22 river stations in 'severe flood' and 23 at 'above normal' levels. Bihar and Uttar Pradesh remain the worst hit, alongside Gujarat, Delhi, Odisha, Rajasthan, and West Bengal. Authorities have been asked to regulate 46 dams to prevent downstream flooding. Severe alerts are in place for rivers in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, with flash flood risks over parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Damage assessment in Jammu and Kashmir An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh of the NDMA, visited Reasi and Udhampur districts on Friday to assess damage caused by heavy rains and landslides. The team inspected roads, bridges, landslide sites, and agricultural fields, interacting with farmers to evaluate crop losses.