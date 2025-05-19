Bengaluru weather: IMD issues yellow alert, heavy rainfall expected today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in 23 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, from Monday to Thursday. The warning includes moderate to heavy thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph. Bengaluru is expected to face yet another day of heavy rainfall on Monday (May 19), according to a forecast by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). The(IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in 23 districts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, from Monday to Thursday. The warning includes moderate to heavy thundershowers, lightning, and gusty winds with speeds of 50–60 kmph.

Rainfall in Bengaluru began around 9.30 pm on May 17 and persisted for several hours, mirroring the pattern from the previous night. On Sunday, May 18, Bengaluru saw one of its heaviest downpours this year, with approximately 40 mm of rain recorded in 24 hours. Bengaluru received a total of 103 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, according to an IMD bulletin. The intense rainfall disrupted daily life across the city, leading to severe waterlogging and chaos, particularly in low-lying areas. In Sai Layout, one of the hardest-hit neighbourhoods, floodwaters inundated homes, damaging household belongings, electronic appliances, and partially submerged vehicles. Many affected residents had to shift to safer locations nearby.

Waterlogged roads stall Bengaluru traffic

Social media platforms were flooded with videos showing waterlogged streets across the IT hub. Home Minister G Parameshwara stated that authorities are working on clearing the affected streets and routes. “BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has been on the job of clearing waterlogged streets and uprooted trees and branches from roads. Authorities are on the job,” he said.

At 7.20 am on Monday, the traffic jam at Silk Board Junction – one of the city’s well-known traffic bottlenecks – extended for nearly 10 km.

Districts likely to be affected in Karnataka

IMD's forecast alert indicates that very heavy rainfall is expected today in coastal and southern interior Karnataka. It also stated that conditions are "highly favourable for massive thunderstorms" in parts of Karnataka, including Bengaluru, between 3 pm and 1 am today.

The affected districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, Bidar, Raichur, Yadgir, Davanagere, and Chitradurga. These regions are expected to see widespread rainfall and thunderstorms throughout the week.

The ongoing inclement weather is being driven by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, along with a trough stretching from Telangana to North Tamil Nadu, which is drawing in ample moisture and intensifying rainfall across southern India.

Bengaluru officials implement emergency measures

Following the yellow alert issuance, the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and traffic police in Bengaluru have activated emergency response protocols. Areas prone to water accumulation have been identified and communicated to BBMP for prompt intervention. According to R Snehal, BBMP’s Zonal Commissioner (East), water-pumping machines will be deployed in susceptible areas to remove floodwaters and reduce disruption.

Citizens have been advised by authorities to remain inside their homes, steer clear of flooded roadways, and stay informed through official channels as Karnataka prepares for several days of unstable weather conditions.