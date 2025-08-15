Home / India News / Bengaluru's Sarjapur, Thanisandra see 80% rise in housing prices: Report

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:58 PM IST
Bengaluru's Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra Main Road have witnessed around 80 per cent growth in average housing prices in the past three and a half years, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock data showed that the average housing prices at Sarjapur Road appreciated by 79 per cent to Rs 10,800 per sq ft in April-June this year from Rs 6,050 per sq ft at 2021-end.

Thanisandra Main Road, located in the north Bengaluru, saw an 81 per increase in prices to Rs 9,700 per sq ft from Rs 5,345 per sq ft.

"Sarjapur Road has long been part of Bengaluru's eastern IT corridor, but the promise of the Red Line Namma Metro connecting Hebbal to Sarjapur has fuelled a fresh wave of interest," the consultant said.

Thanisandra Main Road's proximity to Manyata Tech Park and improving road connectivity have made it a magnet for mid-to-upper-income IT professionals, it added.

Rental values too have increased sharply at Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra Main Road by 81 per cent.

Across 14 key micro markets in seven major cities, Anarock said that capital values rose 24-139 per cent and rentals climbed 3281 per cent between 2021-end and Q2 2025.

These seven cities are Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Kolkata, and Chennai.

Commenting on the Bengaluru's housing prices trend, Karishmah Siingh, President (Sales, CRM and Marketing) at Sattva Group, said Sarjapur Road and Thanisandra Main Road corridors have matured into premium destinations.

"The ORR-Airport metro connectivity, the upcoming Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor, and strategic proximity to the Outer Ring Road IT belt have created a compelling value proposition," she said.

The limited supply in these prime regions has only reinforced their investment appeal, Siingh said.

Anjana Sastri, Director-Marketing of Sterling Developers, said, "Connectivity has played a crucial role in the rapid growth of North Bengaluru's real estate sector with areas such as Hebbal and Thanisandra witnessing rapid demand."  Angad Bedi, CMD of BCD Group, said Sarjapura and Thanisandra are witnessing the development of Grade A office spaces along with rapid development of enabling ecosystems such as residential and retail spaces.

"A judicious combination of these is resulting in accelerated growth in capital as well as rental values and is poised for sustained growth in the short-term," he added.

Bhavesh Kothari, Founder & CEO of Property First Realty, said, "While Sarjapur is a prime destination for startups and unicorns, Thanisandra is an established destination for established enterprises and MNCs, making these locations ideal for investment from a retail investors' perspective.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Housing pricesBengaluruHousing inflation

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

