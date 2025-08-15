FASTag Annual Pass launched today: Check price, validity, and how to apply

Announcing the move, the official FASTag account posted on X, “The much awaited launch is finally here! FASTag Annual Pass is live now!”

The FASTag Annual Pass is designed for non-commercial private vehicles. It allows toll-free travel on specific highways and expressways, aiming to make long-distance travel easier and to speed up toll collection at plazas.

How long is the pass valid?

The pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 toll plaza crossings — whichever comes first. After expiry, vehicle owners must re-activate the pass to continue using it. Importantly, a FASTag wallet balance cannot be used for activation or renewal; a separate payment is required.

How much does it cost?

The government has priced the FASTag Annual Pass at ₹3,000. Once activated, it allows “seamless travel across highways without the hassle of frequent top-ups”, according to the official announcement.

How can you apply for the FASTag Annual Pass?

The pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra mobile app: