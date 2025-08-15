Home / India News / FASTag Annual Pass launched today: Check price, validity, and how to apply

FASTag Annual Pass launched today: Check price, validity, and how to apply

The government has launched FASTag Annual Pass for smoother highway travel; here's how to apply, check price and validity

Fastag
The government has priced the FASTag Annual Pass at ₹3,000. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has launched the FASTag Annual Pass, introducing a new way for private vehicle owners to enjoy toll-free travel on select National Highways and Expressways. The initiative, operated by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), was officially rolled out on the 79th Independence Day (August 15).
 
Announcing the move, the official FASTag account posted on X, “The much awaited launch is finally here! FASTag Annual Pass is live now!”
 

What is the FASTag Annual Pass?

 
The FASTag Annual Pass is designed for non-commercial private vehicles. It allows toll-free travel on specific highways and expressways, aiming to make long-distance travel easier and to speed up toll collection at plazas.   
 

How long is the pass valid?

 
The pass is valid for one year from the date of activation or up to 200 toll plaza crossings — whichever comes first. After expiry, vehicle owners must re-activate the pass to continue using it. Importantly, a FASTag wallet balance cannot be used for activation or renewal; a separate payment is required. 
 

  How much does it cost?

 
The government has priced the FASTag Annual Pass at ₹3,000. Once activated, it allows “seamless travel across highways without the hassle of frequent top-ups”, according to the official announcement.
 

How can you apply for the FASTag Annual Pass?

 
The pass can be purchased through the Rajmargyatra mobile app:
 
1. Download the Rajmargyatra app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store
2. On the homepage, click "Annual Pass"
3. Select "Pre-book"
4. Click "Get Started"
5. Enter your registered vehicle number
6. Check the vehicle’s eligibility before clicking "Validate"
7. Complete OTP verification
8. Make the online payment to activate the pass
 

What is a FASTag and how does it work?

 
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system managed by NHAI. It uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology embedded in a small sticker affixed to the vehicle’s front windshield. Linked to a prepaid or bank account, it automatically deducts toll charges when the vehicle passes through a toll plaza, without stopping.
 

What are the benefits of using FASTag?

 
FASTag offers multiple advantages:
• Reduces congestion at toll plazas
• Saves fuel and time
• Enables cashless, digital payments
• Is vehicle-specific and non-transferable
• Available through authorised banks and online platforms
 
Users must maintain a sufficient balance for smooth operation; insufficient balance may lead to the tag being blacklisted.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indians need to make sacrifices to keep independence alive: RSS chief

Delhi CM vows Yamuna revival, world-class infra in maiden I-Day speech

I-Day LIVE: Economic selfishness rising, self-reliance must for 'Samriddh Bharat', says PM Modi

Karnataka-specific education policy in the works: CM Siddaramaiah

Standing like a wall to protect interest of farmers, says PM Modi

Topics :FASTagHighwaysNational Highways Authority of IndiaExplainedDecodedBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story