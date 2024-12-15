Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania arrested: All we know

Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash who died by suicide, was arrested on Saturday, 14 December. Subhash's case sparked a major outrage due to the detailed accounts he left behind, alleging harassment by his estranged wife and her family.

Here's a timeline of key events leading up to and following the death of Atul Subhash:

2019: Atul Subhash, a computer engineer specialising in Artificial Intelligence, married Nikita Singhania, who worked at Accenture, in 2019. They met on a matchmaking website and had a son the following year.

2021: However, the relationship soured after Nikita and her family allegedly demanded huge sums of money from Subhash to set up businesses, according to a Hindustan Times report. Following a spat, Nikita left their home with their son.

2022: In April 2022, Nikita filed multiple cases against Atul Subhash, accusing him and his family of dowry harassment and assault. She claimed that Subhash began to treat the husband-wife relationship "like a beast" and would regularly beat her.

9 December, 2024: Atul Suhash was found dead in his Bengaluru apartment. He left behind a 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video detailing the legal battles initiated by his wife, including allegations of murder, dowry harassment, and "unnatural sex."

The note also described how Nikita, on behalf of their minor son, demanded Rs 2 lakh in monthly maintenance. Subhash alleged his wife initially sought Rs 1 crore in maintenance, later increasing it to Rs 3 crore.

Bengaluru police registered an abetment of suicide case against Nikita, her mother, brother, and uncle. An FIR was filed under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act based on a complaint by Subhash’s brother, Bikas Kumar.

13 December, 2024: Bengaluru Police issued a notice to Nikita Singhania and her family members, directing them to appear before the investigating officer within three days.

14 December, 2024: Fearing arrest, Nikita and her family members filed anticipatory bail pleas in Allahabad High Court. However, she was arrested by the Bengaluru police from Gurugram in Haryana. Her mother Nisha and brother Anurag were picked from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused were brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court.