Home / India News / Bhagwant Mann govt inducts five AAP MLAs as Cabinet ministers in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann govt inducts five AAP MLAs as Cabinet ministers in Punjab

Those sworn in as ministers included Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Dr Ravjot Singh and Mohinder Bhagat

Punjab CM,Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on Monday inducted five MLAs as ministers as it carried out a Cabinet rejig.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers during a sweariin ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, among other party leaders, was also present.

Those sworn in as ministers included Hardeep Singh Mundian, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Dr Ravjot Singh and Mohinder Bhagat.

 

They took oath in Punjabi.

Among the new inductees, three were from the Malwa region and two from the Doaba region.

This was the fourth cabinet reshuffle of the 30-month-old AAP government in the state.

Earlier, four ministers -- Chetan Singh Jouramajra (public relations, defence services and horticulture), Anmol Gagan Maan (tourism and investment promotion), Balkar Singh (local government and parliamentary affairs) and Bram Shanker Jimpa (revenue) -- were dropped from the Mann Cabinet.

Currently, the strength of the Mann-led Cabinet is 15, including the chief minister. There can be a maximum of 18 ministers in the Cabinet.

With the induction of five ministers and dropping of four, the strength of the Cabinet is 16.

The Cabinet rejig came days after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal was released from the Tihar Jail upon being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case.


First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

