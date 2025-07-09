Bharat Bandh today: What's open and what's closed across India today?

A nationwide ' Bharat Bandh ' has been called for Wednesday (July 9), by a joint platform of trade unions and farmers’ organisations. The protest aims to oppose what they describe as the government’s “pro-corporate and anti-worker” policies. Sectors such as banking, transportation, electricity and others are expected to be affected.

Bharat Bandh: What will remain open?

Schools and colleges: Educational institutions are expected to remain open. No central or state authority has issued a closure notice. Unless instructed otherwise by local administrations, schools and colleges will function as usual.

Railway services: The railways are not officially part of the strike. While train services are expected to run, there could be minor disruptions due to demonstrations near tracks or stations. In areas with strong union backing, there may be delays or increased security.

Essential services: Key services like hospitals, emergency medical care, pharmacies, and utilities including electricity and water supply are expected to function without disruption. Shops and local markets: While most retail outlets and local vendors are likely to remain open, business activity may be slower due to reduced public movement and limited transport availability in areas observing the bandh. Bharat Bandh: Sectors likely to be affected Banks and insurance services: Banking operations could be affected. The Bengal Provincial Bank Employees Association, affiliated with the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), confirmed participation in the strike. “More than 250 million workers are expected to take part in the strike. Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest across the country,” news agency PTI quoted Amarjeet Kaur from the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) as saying.

The insurance sector workers are also expected to join the strike, causing potential delays in services even though no formal holiday has been declared. Electricity supply: India’s power sector may be disrupted due to the general strike. Over 2.7 million power sector workers are expected to join the strike. This could result in outages or service interruptions, especially in regions where trade unions are strong. Factories, coal mines, postal services: Operations in factories, coal mines, and postal services may be affected. Harbhajan Singh Sidhu from the Hind Mazdoor Sabha told news agency PTI that state transport services will also face disruptions.

Public transport and road travel: Commuters in several cities might face delays in public transport, including buses, taxis, and app-based cabs. Demonstrations, road blockades, and protest marches could lead to traffic jams and diversions, especially during peak hours. Kerala transport: In Kerala, the situation remains unclear. While state Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC buses will run as usual, trade union leaders told PTI that a strike notice had already been given. This could lead to partial disruptions in bus services. Post offices and public transport: Disruptions are expected in postal services and government-operated transport. Staff from the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), state transport departments, and other public sector units are expected to join the bandh, impacting regular operations.

Bharat Bandh on July 9: Why the strike? The strike is based on a 17-point list of demands that unions submitted to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. They allege that the government ignored their concerns and has not held the annual labour conference for the last 10 years. The protesting unions claim the four new labour codes weaken union powers, undermine collective bargaining rights, and extend work hours — moves they say favour corporations under the guise of improving the ease of doing business. Key demands from unions -Fill vacant government posts and create new jobs