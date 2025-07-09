Home / India News / Farmers advancing towards mobile-based crop monitoring: Dharmendra Pradhan

Farmers advancing towards mobile-based crop monitoring: Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhanurged farmers to form Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and noted that the launch of the innovation centre marks the beginning of a new era in agriculture

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan
Highlighting the role of AI in agriculture, Pradhan said AI will guide farmers in identifying crop diseases and suggest possible solutions. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Meerut (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said farmers in India are now moving towards mobile-based crop monitoring and gaining access to global markets with the help of technology.

He said the government aims to transform farmers not just into producers but into entrepreneurs. 

Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre for Agricultural Technological Innovation at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology in Meerut, Pradhan said that farmers will soon be able to get information on their mobile phones about expected rainfall -- which crops to sow, and the demand for agricultural products in various markets.

He said that an innovation hub has been established at the university in collaboration with IIT, Ropar and the Centre for Agricultural Skill Development will also be launched soon. 

Highlighting the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, Pradhan said AI will guide farmers in identifying crop diseases and suggest possible solutions.

Also present at the event, Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary said that with the help of technology, Indian farmers can connect with the global marketplace.

He urged farmers to form Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and noted that the launch of the innovation centre marks the beginning of a new era in agriculture.

He added that startups and agricultural scientists are now working hand in hand with farmers to help reduce farming risks.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

