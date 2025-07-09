Farmers advancing towards mobile-based crop monitoring: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said farmers in India are now moving towards mobile-based crop monitoring and gaining access to global markets with the help of technology.

He said the government aims to transform farmers not just into producers but into entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre for Agricultural Technological Innovation at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture and Technology in Meerut, Pradhan said that farmers will soon be able to get information on their mobile phones about expected rainfall -- which crops to sow, and the demand for agricultural products in various markets.

He said that an innovation hub has been established at the university in collaboration with IIT, Ropar and the Centre for Agricultural Skill Development will also be launched soon. ALSO READ: Dharmendra Pradhan's comment on NEP sparks row; Lok Sabha adjourned Highlighting the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture, Pradhan said AI will guide farmers in identifying crop diseases and suggest possible solutions. Also present at the event, Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary said that with the help of technology, Indian farmers can connect with the global marketplace. He urged farmers to form Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and noted that the launch of the innovation centre marks the beginning of a new era in agriculture.