Bihar to get 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains today: Check route, time

Currently, Amrit Bharat Express has 12 services nationwide, 10 of which run from Bihar. With the addition of three new trains, the total will rise to 15 Amrit Bharat Express train, 13 operating from Bihar.

The Chhapra-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will become the sixth train from Bihar to Delhi. This train will connect Chhapra with Delhi via Siwan, Thawe, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh (Lucknow), and Kanpur.

The Muzaffarpur-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will be the first from Muzaffarpur to peninsular India. It will run weekly on Tuesdays, departing Muzaffarpur at 10.40 am and reaching Charlapalli the next day at 11.50 pm. The return train will leave Charlapalli every Thursday at 4.05 am, arriving in Muzaffarpur on Friday evening at 5 pm.

Darbhanga to Ajmer (Madar junction)

A weekly service from Darbhanga to Ajmer will also start. The train will depart Madar Junction every Friday at 9.15 pm, reaching Darbhanga the next day at 12.45 pm. The return train will leave Darbhanga every Sunday at 4.15 am, arriving at Madar Junction the following day at 1.20 pm.

Amrit Bharat Express features

The Amrit Bharat Express is a new-generation train by the Indian Railways. Even though it does not have air-conditioned coaches, it comes with modern features like semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways and talk-back units for communication and emergencies.