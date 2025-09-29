Home / India News / Bihar to get 3 new Amrit Bharat Express trains today: Check route, time

The new Amrit Bharat Express trains will start from Bihar on September 29, connecting Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana

Currently, Amrit Bharat Express has 12 services nationwide, 10 of which run from Bihar. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
In a major boost to rail connectivity in poll-bound Bihar, three new Amrit Bharat Express trains will be flagged off on September 29. These trains will link Bihar with Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Telangana. 
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will flag off the trains, with Vaishnaw joining via video conferencing. In addition to these, four passenger trains will also be launched, taking the total to seven. 
Currently, Amrit Bharat Express has 12 services nationwide, 10 of which run from Bihar. With the addition of three new trains, the total will rise to 15 Amrit Bharat Express train, 13 operating from Bihar.
 

Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad (Charlapalli)

The Muzaffarpur-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express will be the first from Muzaffarpur to peninsular India. It will run weekly on Tuesdays, departing Muzaffarpur at 10.40 am and reaching Charlapalli the next day at 11.50 pm. The return train will leave Charlapalli every Thursday at 4.05 am, arriving in Muzaffarpur on Friday evening at 5 pm.   

Chhapra to Delhi (Anand Vihar)

The Chhapra-Delhi Amrit Bharat Express will become the sixth train from Bihar to Delhi. This train will connect Chhapra with Delhi via Siwan, Thawe, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Aishbagh (Lucknow), and Kanpur.
 

Darbhanga to Ajmer (Madar junction)

A weekly service from Darbhanga to Ajmer will also start. The train will depart Madar Junction every Friday at 9.15 pm, reaching Darbhanga the next day at 12.45 pm. The return train will leave Darbhanga every Sunday at 4.15 am, arriving at Madar Junction the following day at 1.20 pm.

Amrit Bharat Express features

The Amrit Bharat Express is a new-generation train by the Indian Railways. Even though it does not have air-conditioned coaches, it comes with modern features like semi-automatic couplers, fire detection systems, sealed gangways and talk-back units for communication and emergencies.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

