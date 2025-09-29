Monday, September 29, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off 3 Amrit Bharat, 4 passenger trains for Bihar

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off 3 Amrit Bharat, 4 passenger trains for Bihar

The three Amrit Bharat Express Trains will be connecting 25 districts with 62 stoppages in Bihar, increasing connectivity for the people

Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing.| File Image

ANI
Sep 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing.

The three Amrit Bharat trains include the Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express, the Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express, and the Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.

The three Amrit Bharat Express Trains will be connecting 25 districts with 62 stoppages in Bihar, increasing connectivity for the people.

Highlighting the development made in the railway sector in Bihar, he said, "Bihar used to have a railway budget of only Rs 1000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore. Railway is fully electrified, 1899 KM of new tracks were laid, and several other projects are underway."

 

The Railways Minister further added, "Currently, 28 Vande Bharat services are operating in Bihar, connecting 25 districts with 42 stoppages. Under the Amrit Bharat project, 28 districts will be covered, with 62 unique stoppages. A service of the Namo Bharat train has also been inaugurated in Bihar."

Highlighting the preparations for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja, he said, "Last year, during Chhath and Diwali, a record number of over 7,500 special trains were run. This time, arrangements have been made for more than 12,500 special trains."

He congratulated the people of Patna on getting new trains in the state and said, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, several new trains are being introduced for Bihar. Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express, Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express, Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express, and four new passenger trains."

He further added, "With the blessings of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Chief Minister, railway development in Bihar is progressing rapidly. In the coming times, Bihar will reclaim its glorious history and play a significant role in the nation's development.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

