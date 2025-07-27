Home / India News / Bihar govt to constitute commission for upliftment of sanitation workers

Bihar govt to constitute commission for upliftment of sanitation workers

This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the state government would soon constitute a 'Safai Karmachari Commission'. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:57 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced that the state government would soon constitute a 'Safai Karmachari Commission' for the socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers.

He announced the decision in a post on X.

"I am pleased to inform that I have directed the department to constitute the Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission to ensure the protection, welfare, rehabilitation, social upliftment, grievance redressal, and monitoring of various welfare schemes for the rights and interests of sanitation workers in Bihar," the chief minister said.

This commission will provide suggestions related to the interests of sanitation workers, advise the government on the protection of their rights, and take appropriate action to review and implement welfare schemes related to those engaged in sanitation work, he added.

"The Bihar State Safai Karmachari Commission will consist of one chairperson, one vice-chairperson, and five members, including one woman/transgender. This commission will play a significant role in integrating the deprived sections of society engaged in sanitation work into the mainstream and contributing to their social and economic development," Kumar added.

Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar governmentBihar

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

