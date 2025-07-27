Home / India News / PM Modi hails CRPF personnel's contribution on force's raising day

PM Modi hails CRPF personnel's contribution on force's raising day

The force was raised on this day in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police, and its name was changed after Independence

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force
CRPF is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counterinsurgency measures | File image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the raising day of the force and said they have made their mark through duty, courage and steadfast commitment in the most testing of situations.

The force was raised on this day in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police, and its name was changed after Independence. It is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counterinsurgency measures.

"Raising Day wishes to all CRPF personnel. This force has played a vital role in our security apparatus, especially in challenging aspects relating to internal security," Modi said on X.

"CRPF personnel have made a mark for their duty, courage and steadfast commitment in the most testing of situations. Their contribution in overcoming humanitarian challenges is also commendable," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi battles humidity as rain relief fades; alerts in Maharashtra, MP

Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for state visit, says Maldives President

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

NALSA launches Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana to aid defence personnel

NCERT to create school module on Operation Sindoor for classes 3-12: Report

Topics :Narendra ModiCRPF

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story