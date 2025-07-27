PM Modi hails CRPF personnel's contribution on force's raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on the raising day of the force and said they have made their mark through duty, courage and steadfast commitment in the most testing of situations.

The force was raised on this day in 1939 as the Crown Representative's Police, and its name was changed after Independence. It is the country's largest central police force and plays a critical role in counterinsurgency measures.

"Raising Day wishes to all CRPF personnel. This force has played a vital role in our security apparatus, especially in challenging aspects relating to internal security," Modi said on X.