Delhi battles humidity as rain relief fades; alerts in Maharashtra, MP

Residents of Delhi continued to grapple with discomfort on Sunday as high humidity persisted following a hot and dry Saturday. The brief relief brought by rain earlier in the week faded quickly, with conditions turning muggy once again.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate showers for the capital on July 27, with a partly cloudy sky and chances of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory Despite the heat and humidity, Delhi’s air quality offered some respite, staying within the 'satisfactory' range. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 91 at 7 am on July 27, compared with a 24-hour average of 84 on July 26. Neighbouring cities also showed improved air quality, with AQIs of 82 in Noida, 148 in Greater Noida, and 108 in Ghaziabad. As per CPCB guidelines, AQI levels from 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

No major weather warnings have been issued for Delhi in the coming days. The capital is expected to witness light to moderate showers, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, until the end of the month. Cloudy skies are likely to keep daytime temperatures in check, although humidity levels may fluctuate with rainfall. Heavy rain prompts alerts in Maharashtra and MP Meanwhile, the IMD has issued weather warnings for several parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. A yellow alert has been sounded for Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane, while Raigad is under an orange alert.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall, with the city receiving 6.80 mm between 8 am and 10 pm, 11.53 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 7.42 mm in the western suburbs, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In Madhya Pradesh, torrential rain on Saturday night caused the Narmada River to overflow, submerging the Jogitikariya bridge on the Dindori–Jabalpur route. A State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team was deployed at the site, reported ANI. Red alerts, indicating extremely heavy rainfall and a high probability of cloud-to-ground lightning, have been issued for North Seoni, Mandla/Kanha, South Khandwa, and South Khargone districts in Madhya Pradesh, and for Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli in interior Maharashtra.