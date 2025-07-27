Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for state visit, says Maldives President

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his state visit to the Maldives.

Muizzu said that the visit was fruitful, as they witnessed the exchange of four MoUs and three agreements in vital areas, and announced the launch of FTA negotiations.

In a post on X, he said, "I extend heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi for his state visit to the Maldives. We held fruitful discussions, witnessed the exchange of 4 MoUs & 3 agreements in vital areas, and announced the launch of FTA negotiations. Together, we celebrated the Maldives' 60th Independence Day, released a commemorative stamp marking 60 years of formal ties, and inaugurated key development projects under Indian assistance. A defining visit that sets a clear path for the future of India-Maldives relations."

ALSO READ: India, Maldives sign 8 key deals across finance, digital, fisheries sectors Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was an honour for him to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. In a post on X, he said, "It was an honour to attend the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives. This momentous occasion showcased the rich cultural heritage and vibrant spirit of the Maldivian people. It also signified the country's journey of transformation over the years gone by. From its ancient maritime traditions to global leadership in critical areas like climate change, the Maldives has carved a unique place for itself on the world stage. My best wishes to the great Maldivian people."

"India and the Maldives share a deep-rooted partnership built on mutual respect, shared values and a long history of cultural and economic exchanges. Our relationship continues to grow, shaped by people-to-people ties and cooperation in various sectors. India remains committed to supporting the aspirations of the Maldivian people and to working together for the betterment of our planet," he added. PM Modi also met the Indian diaspora in Maldives, calling it a strong bridge between India and the world. "Interacted with the Indian community in the Maldives. It is commendable how they are contributing to Maldives' progress and at the same time remain connected to their roots in India. The Indian diaspora continues to be one of the strongest bridges between India and the world. We are very proud of our diaspora."

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that Indian community in Maldives is a key pillar of the enduring India-Maldives friendship. In a post on X, he said, "PM Narendra Modi interacted with the members of the Indian community in Maldives. PM appreciated their contributions in building upon the strong and vibrant people to people ties between India-Maldives. Indian community in Maldives is a key pillar of the enduring India-Maldives friendship." Jaiswal called the visit a fruitful one. He said in a post on X, "A very fruitful & productive State visit to Maldives concludes." Jaiswal said that PM Modi attending the 60th anniversary of Independence Day celebrations of Maldives was a historic moment.