Home / India News / Maharashtra agro corp to set up units to manage farmers' crop surplus

Maharashtra agro corp to set up units to manage farmers' crop surplus

Oversupply in the market forces farmers to sell their produce, particularly the perishable ones, at throwaway prices or even discard them

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture
The state-owned Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation (MAIDC) plans to procure mobile processing units to help farmers. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The state-owned Maharashtra Agro Industries Development Corporation (MAIDC) plans to procure mobile processing units to help farmers manage excess production of certain crops by enhancing their shelf life by 12-18 months, an official has said.

Oversupply in the market forces farmers to sell their produce, particularly the perishable ones, at throwaway prices or even discard them. The MAIDC initiative aims at ensuring good returns to the growers, said the managing director of the corporation, Mangesh Gondavale.

The official said they will procure two machines and deploy them in two districts by the next monsoon season on a pilot basis. Each machine can process 16-18 products and can be customised depending on the region, he said.

Processing includes washing, peeling, drying, chopping, slicing and liquefaction. For instance, tomatoes can be converted into puree, while onions can be dried for longer storage.

Sometimes, the overall production of a crop in a region becomes high. To ensure that farmers do not incur losses in such a situation, we will introduce two portable processing units, Gondavale said.

These machines can be taken directly to farms, saving farmers transportation costs, he said.

Each unit can process 150-200 tonnes of produce per day and is equipped for specialised packaging that extends shelf life by 12-18 months, he added.

Farmers can then take the product to the market when it is favourable to them. Also, processed crops fetch better prices, said Gondavale.

A Rajasthan-based startup founded by an IIT graduate will provide the processing units, each costing about Rs 1.5 crore, Gondavale said.

We have done a survey of the types of crops that these units can process. We will use the machines on an experimental basis in two districts by the next Kharif season. We will then propose to the district administrations to procure the units to help farmers in their region, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi hails CRPF personnel's contribution on force's raising day

Delhi battles humidity as rain relief fades; alerts in Maharashtra, MP

Heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for state visit, says Maldives President

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

'Historic' FTA with Britain shows world's trust in India: PM Modi

Topics :MaharashtrafarmersAgriculture

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story