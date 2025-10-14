Home / India News / 'Digital ghost in his own will': Karisma Kapoor's kids tell court

'Digital ghost in his own will': Karisma Kapoor's kids tell court

The will purportedly executed by their father was only in digital form, the children's lawyer, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, told the Delhi High Court

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The children of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday told the Delhi High Court that their father is a “digital ghost in his own will,” as the purported will has no signature, no handwriting, no registration, and no trace of his involvement.
 
The will purportedly executed by their father was only in digital form, the children’s lawyer, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, told the Delhi High Court.
 
Appearing for Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur (plaintiffs), he pointed to the electronic edits and missing metadata in the document that governs Kapur’s personal estate.
 
Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, have challenged the authenticity of a will that allegedly excludes them and have sought a share in their father’s estate. The suit has been filed against Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, her son, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah — the purported executor of a will dated March 21, 2025. The plaintiffs are seeking a share in their late father’s personal assets, which include a business empire estimated to be worth ₹30,000 crore.
 
Jethmalani on Tuesday also alleged that the will had been “engineered” to cut out Kapur’s children and mother, consolidating control of the estate in the hands of Priya Kapur. One of the most glaring inconsistencies in the will is its repeated use of feminine pronouns, referring to Sunjay as “she” and “her,” and identifying him as a “testatrix,” a legal term used only for women, he said.
 
“This is not a typo. It is a deliberate fabrication,” Jethmalani argued before Justice Jyoti Singh.
 
Jethmalani also claimed that Priya Kapur stood to gain control over shares, trusts, and real estate, while sidelining both Kapur’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, and his mother, Rani Kapur.
 
“This isn’t inheritance,” he said. “It’s a takeover under the guise of widowhood.”
 
The will makes no provision for Rani Kapur — a striking omission, Jethmalani told the court. This is the third day of arguments in the case. The court will continue hearing the matter on October 15.
 
The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of his assets in a sealed cover, subject to confidentiality. The court also directed that neither the parties nor their counsel in the case should make statements to the media or disclose case material. Priya Kapur had applied for permission to furnish a list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover or to form a “confidentiality club.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SC to decide if Sahara properties will be sold piecemeal or in one go

Delhi-NCR AQI hits 211, CAQM enforces GRAP Stage-I pollution curbs

Another Haryana cop dies by suicide, claims corruption by IPS Y Puran Kumar

Delhi Police bust China-linked ₹50 lakh investment fraud, 1 arrested

Delhi govt rolls out ₹10 crore loans without collateral for entrepreneurs

Topics :digitalsunjay kapurproperty

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story