'Digital ghost in his own will': Karisma Kapoor's kids tell court

The children of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday told the Delhi High Court that their father is a “digital ghost in his own will,” as the purported will has no signature, no handwriting, no registration, and no trace of his involvement.

The will purportedly executed by their father was only in digital form, the children’s lawyer, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, told the Delhi High Court.

Appearing for Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur (plaintiffs), he pointed to the electronic edits and missing metadata in the document that governs Kapur’s personal estate.

Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, have challenged the authenticity of a will that allegedly excludes them and have sought a share in their father’s estate. The suit has been filed against Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, her son, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah — the purported executor of a will dated March 21, 2025. The plaintiffs are seeking a share in their late father’s personal assets, which include a business empire estimated to be worth ₹30,000 crore.