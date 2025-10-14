'Digital ghost in his own will': Karisma Kapoor's kids tell court

The children of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur and actor Karisma Kapoor on Monday told the Delhi High Court that their father is a “digital ghost in his own will,” as the purported will has no signature, no handwriting, no registration, and no trace of his involvement.
The will purportedly executed by their father was only in digital form, the children’s lawyer, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, told the Delhi High Court.
Appearing for Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur (plaintiffs), he pointed to the electronic edits and missing metadata in the document that governs Kapur’s personal estate.
Samaira (20) and Kiaan Raj (15), children of actor Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, have challenged the authenticity of a will that allegedly excludes them and have sought a share in their father’s estate. The suit has been filed against Sunjay Kapur’s wife, Priya Kapur, her son, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and family friend Shradha Suri Marwah — the purported executor of a will dated March 21, 2025. The plaintiffs are seeking a share in their late father’s personal assets, which include a business empire estimated to be worth ₹30,000 crore.
Jethmalani on Tuesday also alleged that the will had been “engineered” to cut out Kapur’s children and mother, consolidating control of the estate in the hands of Priya Kapur. One of the most glaring inconsistencies in the will is its repeated use of feminine pronouns, referring to Sunjay as “she” and “her,” and identifying him as a “testatrix,” a legal term used only for women, he said.
“This is not a typo. It is a deliberate fabrication,” Jethmalani argued before Justice Jyoti Singh.
Jethmalani also claimed that Priya Kapur stood to gain control over shares, trusts, and real estate, while sidelining both Kapur’s children, Samaira and Kiaan, and his mother, Rani Kapur.
“This isn’t inheritance,” he said. “It’s a takeover under the guise of widowhood.”
The will makes no provision for Rani Kapur — a striking omission, Jethmalani told the court. This is the third day of arguments in the case. The court will continue hearing the matter on October 15.
The Delhi High Court had earlier allowed Priya Kapur to submit details of his assets in a sealed cover, subject to confidentiality. The court also directed that neither the parties nor their counsel in the case should make statements to the media or disclose case material. Priya Kapur had applied for permission to furnish a list of Sunjay’s movable and immovable assets in a sealed cover or to form a “confidentiality club.”