4 dead, many injured as passenger train rams into goods train in Bilaspur

At least four people were killed after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, railway officials said.

They added that several others were injured in the accident, with some passengers still trapped beneath a coach of the train. A senior police officer told PTI that rescue operations are ongoing and some of the injured have already been taken to the hospital.

How did the Bilaspur train accident happen?

The accident occurred around 4 pm when a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train travelling from Gevra in Korba district to Bilaspur collided with a goods train from behind between the Gatora and Bilaspur railway stations, railway officials said. Visuals from the site show the impact of the collision, with one coach of the passenger train lifted onto a wagon of the goods train.