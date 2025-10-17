Kantara: Chapter 1 Box Office Day 16: Film nears ₹500 crore mark in India

After a massive opening, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 has enjoyed a phenomenal run at the domestic box office. While it is yet to cross the ₹500 crore mark in India, the film is steadily inching closer, according to Sacnilk.com. Globally, the movie has already surpassed ₹655 crore within 15 days of its release.

Since its release on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 has earned an estimated ₹485.40 crore at the domestic box office as of October 17. The film recorded its highest earnings during the opening weekend and continued its strong performance into the second week, maintaining impressive momentum before showing a gradual slowdown.

'Kantara: Chapter 1' box office collection day-wise • Day 1 (Thursday): ₹61.85 crore • Day 2 (Friday): ₹45.40 crore • Day 3 (Saturday): ₹55.00 crore • Day 4 (Sunday): ₹63.00 crore • Day 5 (Monday): ₹31.50 crore • Day 6 (Tuesday): ₹34.25 crore • Day 7 (Wednesday): ₹25.25 crore • Day 8 (Thursday): ₹21.15 crore First week Indian box office collection (Oct 2–9, 2025): ₹337.40 crore. • Day 9 (Friday): ₹22.00 crore • Day 10 (Saturday): ₹39.00 crore • Day 11 (Sunday): ₹39.00 crore • Day 12 (Monday): ₹13.35 crore • Day 13 (Tuesday): ₹13.50 crore • Day 14 (Wednesday): ₹10.55 crore

• Day 15 (Thursday): ₹9.00 crore (early estimates) Second week Indian box office collection (Oct 10–16, 2025): ₹147.87 crore. • Day 16 (Friday, Oct 17): The film collected ₹1.14 crore (afternoon) and is ongoing. Kantara Chapter 1 box office 'occupancy' The occupancy rate for Kantara Chapter 1 was 20.15 per cent on average. The occupancy rates for Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada were 18.53 per cent, 13.5 per cent, and 20.15 per cent, respectively. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali While the evening and night concerts brought in 24.64 per cent and 28.23 per cent of the total revenue in Kannada, the morning and afternoon programs brought in 9.76 per cent and 17.97 per cent, respectively. This foot traffic is rather low considering that the film was averaging roughly 80 per cent in the first few days after its debut.

About Kantara Chapter 1 cast and plot Rishab Shetty is the director and star of the mythical action drama Kantara: Chapter 1. It acts as a precursor to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film, which is set in pre-colonial Karnataka, explores the beginnings of Daiva worship (Bhuta Kola) and how heavenly powers shield faith and nature from human power and greed. Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, and Rukmini Vasanth all play important parts, while Rishab portrays Berme, a violent guardian of the land. The film has received high appreciation from critics for its rich cultural narrative, stunning photography, and Rishab's performance.