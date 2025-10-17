Rise and Fall grand finale: Arjun Bijlani crowned winner, wins ₹28 lakh

Rise and Fall Winner 2025: On October 17, TV actor Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of Ashneer Grover’s reality game show Rise & Fall. He took home a cash prize of ₹28.10 lakh after defeating reality TV star Arbaaz Patel and social media personality Aarush Bhola in the grand finale.

Rise & Fall marked Arjun Bijlani’s debut in the captive reality show genre on Amazon MX Player. Known for his roles in popular TV series like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Arjun entered the Rise & Fall tower six weeks ago alongside 14 other contestants, quickly proving himself to be one of the strongest contenders in the game.

Throughout the show, Arjun impressed both the audience and mentors with his strategic thinking, leadership skills, and calm demeanor under pressure. His win has further cemented his position as one of television’s most versatile and admired personalities. Arjun Bijlani's journey in the 'Rise & Fall' reality show The Top 6 contestants, like Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit, performed in the grand finale, which began with moving words from their loved ones. Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma were evicted after a tense moment when the candidates opened suitcases to reveal the Janta's verdict.

Akriti Negi had the fewest votes and was eliminated from the competition after the former contestants cast their ballots for the top three finalists. After defeating Arbaaz Patel and Aarush Bhola, Arjun eventually raised the trophy from Ashneer's reality program. ALSO READ: OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali When Arjun was announced as the winner, his wife, Neha Swami, who attended the finale to support him, became emotional and was seen tearing up with pride and joy. The actor received ₹28.10 lakh in addition to the trophy and a number of gift hampers.

Arjun Bijlani on winning the show, Rise and Fall After winning the reality game show, the winner, Arjun Bijlani, stated, “Rise & Fall proved that every fall is just a step towards rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal. I want to thank each player who’s been a part of Rise & Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

ALSO READ: Gemini Nano Banana trend: Best AI photo prompts to try this Diwali The TV star and winner of the show further added, “So, thank you. I’ll always remember this and each player, whether I’ve fought with them or laughed with them; they were all a part of my journey. They made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being the winner here today. So, thank you, Rulers, and thank you, Workers.” About Rise & Fall With each round, tasks, and vote, Rulers might fall and Hustlers could rise in the Tower's unpredictable dynamics, navigated by 15 celebrity players from a variety of backgrounds during the season.