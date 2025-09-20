Death toll rises to 4 in car accident at MP's Chhindwara involving 7 sadhus

The death toll in the accident involving a car carrying seven sadhus in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh reached four on Saturday after a body was recovered, a police official said.
The car had plunged into a well after a tyre burst in on Friday evening near Tendni Khurd on Betul Road, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said. "There were seven sadhus in the vehicle. Three died, three were rescued and admitted to the district hospital the previous night, while one went missing. The body of the missing sadhu was fished out from the well around 5.30 am today," Sawari police outpost in-charge Sub Inspector Mukesh Dwivedi told PTI. The vehicle went out of control after a tyre burst, hit a tree and then fell into a well without a boundary wall, he said. The sadhus hailed from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh and were returning home after performing some rituals in MP's Betul district, he said. The hospitalised sadhus are out of danger, Dwivedi added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
