Home / India News / Death toll rises to 4 in car accident at MP's Chhindwara involving 7 sadhus

Death toll rises to 4 in car accident at MP's Chhindwara involving 7 sadhus

The car had plunged into a well after a tyre burst in on Friday evening near Tendni Khurd on Betul Road, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters

Accident, road accident
The vehicle went out of control after a tyre burst, hit a tree and then fell into a well without a boundary wall | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Chhindwara
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The death toll in the accident involving a car carrying seven sadhus in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh reached four on Saturday after a body was recovered, a police official said.

The car had plunged into a well after a tyre burst in on Friday evening near Tendni Khurd on Betul Road, some 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, he said. "There were seven sadhus in the vehicle. Three died, three were rescued and admitted to the district hospital the previous night, while one went missing.  The body of the missing sadhu was fished out from the well around 5.30 am today," Sawari police outpost in-charge Sub Inspector Mukesh Dwivedi told PTI.  The vehicle went out of control after a tyre burst, hit a tree and then fell into a well without a boundary wall, he said. The sadhus hailed from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh and were returning home after performing some rituals in MP's Betul district, he said. The hospitalised sadhus are out of danger, Dwivedi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Four swept away in two rain-related incidents in Andhra's Annamayya

PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhavnagar, inaugurates ₹34,200 crore projects

Rail blockade by Kurmis hits Jharkhand train services, key routes disrupted

HC approves Glocal-UpHealth settlement in $110 mn arbitration dispute

MMRDA temporarily halts Mumbai monorail for upgrades, fleet overhaul

Topics :Madhya Pradeshroad accidentRoad Accidents

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story