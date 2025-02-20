BJP now in Centre and Delhi: Will RRTS corridors see the light of day?

After a wait of 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Delhi on 8 February. The party now promises to implement its ‘double-engine’ model in the national capital, claiming it will resolve pending projects halted due to different power centres. Among these projects is the rapid rail corridor, which remained caught in a web of planning drafts and administrative delays.

While the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor has progressed steadily, the Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar and Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat faced delays. The BJP has repeatedly blamed the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for funding-related setbacks.

Here’s a deep dive into this issue:

What are RRTS corridors?

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors are a series of semi-high-speed rail projects designed to enhance regional connectivity within the National Capital Region (NCR). These corridors aim to facilitate swift travel between Delhi and its neighbouring cities, thereby reducing traffic congestion.

The concept of the RRTS was introduced in the National Capital Region Planning Board’s (NCRPB) Integrated Transport Plan 2032, which identified eight potential rail-based rapid transit corridors to improve transportation efficiency in the NCR:

Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar

Also Read

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut

Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat

Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Palwal

Delhi-Bahadurgarh-Rohtak

Delhi-Shahdara-Baraut

Ghaziabad-Khurja

Ghaziabad-Hapur

In the first phase, three corridors were prioritised for implementation:

Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut: An 82-kilometre corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut via Ghaziabad.

Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar: A 164-kilometre corridor designed to link Delhi with Alwar in Rajasthan, passing through Gurugram and Rewari.

Delhi-Panipat: A 103-kilometre corridor aimed at connecting Delhi with Panipat, passing through Murthal, Gannaur, and Samalkha in Haryana.

RRTS corridors funding breakdown

Feasibility studies for these corridors commenced in March 2010 and received NCRPB approval in 2012. To oversee execution, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) was established in July 2013 as a joint venture between the central government and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor in March 2019, and construction began in June that year.

Funding challenges

The progress of the Delhi–Panipat and Delhi–Alwar corridors has been hindered primarily due to the Delhi government's initial reluctance to provide the necessary financial support. In contrast, the Delhi–Meerut corridor advanced more smoothly.

In February 2023, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi government had not agreed to provide financial support for the Delhi–Panipat and Delhi–SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) RRTS corridors. The situation escalated to the judiciary when, in November 2023, the Supreme Court criticised the Delhi government for not releasing its share of funds for the RRTS corridors to Alwar and Panipat. The court warned that if the dues were not paid within a week, it would consider redirecting funds allocated for the Delhi government’s advertisements to the RRTS project.

Following this, the Delhi government released ₹415 crore in November 2023 as its contribution to the Delhi–Meerut corridor. A month later, the AAP-led government disbursed an additional ₹150 crore for the proposed Delhi–SNB and Delhi–Panipat corridors. This amount included ₹100 crore for the Delhi–SNB line and ₹50 crore for the Delhi–Panipat corridor. To prevent future funding delays, the Delhi government decided to create a separate budget head in its financial estimates specifically for allocations to the NCRTC for the RRTS project.

What is the current status?

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is nearly complete. The 55-kilometre stretch from New Ashok Nagar in Delhi to Meerut South became operational on January 5 this year, inaugurated by PM Modi. The remaining portion, extending to Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, is on track for completion by June 2025, which will fully operationalise the 82-kilometre corridor.

The Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridor, spanning 164 km, has completed pre-construction activities, including surveys and soil testing. The project awaits final approvals, with construction expected to commence later this year. Similarly, the 103 km Delhi-Panipat corridor has secured necessary clearances, and tendering processes are underway. Both corridors are slated to begin operations in 2025.

In October 2024, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, announced that the commissioning of the RRTS networks connecting Delhi to Panipat, as well as Delhi to SNB (Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror) and Alwar, is anticipated to commence within this year. The minister indicated that pending formalities were expected to be completed promptly, allowing the tendering process to proceed, with operations slated to begin subsequently.

With the BJP now controlling both the Centre and Delhi, the long-stalled RRTS corridors may finally gain the momentum needed for timely completion. As Delhi and its neighbouring states await better connectivity, the coming months will reveal whether this political alignment translates into tangible progress on the ground.