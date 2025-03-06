Govt to celebrate Women's Day with 'Viksit Bharat with Nari Shakti' theme

Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Annapurna Devi on Thursday announced the government will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 as a national event with the theme 'Viksit Bharat with Nari Shakti'.

A national consultation will be held in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan here on March 8, Devi said in a video message.

In a statement, the WCD Ministry stressed the significance of International Women's Day as a global occasion to recognise women's achievements across national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political boundaries.

"The government will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 as a national event on the theme of Developed India with Nari Shakti which would be graced by the President," Devi said.

The statement said 2025 holds special importance as it marks the 30th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a landmark document that has transformed the global women's rights agenda.

"The declaration has driven progress in legal protection, access to services, youth engagement and the dismantling of outdated social norms and stereotypes. In India, the government has been actively working towards women's empowerment and gender equality through a range of policies, schemes and legislative measures," it said.

Also Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special initiative ahead of International Women's Day, encouraged women across India to share their inspiring life journeys on the NaMo App Open Forum, the statement said.

He praised the resilience and achievements of women from diverse backgrounds and announced that selected women would take over his social media accounts on March 8 to amplify their voices and experiences, it added.

The ministry also outlined several initiatives aimed at empowering women across various sectors.

Programmes like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have significantly improved gender parity in education, it said.

Female enrolment in higher education has reached 2.07 crore, nearly 50 per cent of the total enrolment. Initiatives like Vigyan Jyoti and Overseas Fellowship Scheme promote STEM education for girls, it added.

The statement said that schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and the Poshan Abhiyaan have improved maternal and child health.

The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has declined to 97 per lakh live births and life expectancy for women has risen to 71.4 years, it said.

Financial inclusion initiatives like the PM Jan Dhan Yojana and the MUDRA scheme have empowered women entrepreneurs and over 10 crore women are connected to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), the ministry said.