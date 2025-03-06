Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India's Got Latent row: Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija appear before NCW

The commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Makhija, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani

Ranveer Allahbadia
Social media personalities Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women. (Photo: X/@beerbicepsguy)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
Social media personalities Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women on Thursday over the derogatory remarks made on comic Samay Raina's show "India's Got Latent".

Producers of the show -- Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari -- and lawyers of comic Jaspreet Singh and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani also appeared before the panel, sources said.

The commission had taken serious note of the vulgar and offensive remarks made by Allahbadia, Makhija, Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani on the show and summoned them as well Poojari and Bothra.

Several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for the comment on parents and sex on Raina's show.

However, the Supreme Court has granted Allahbadia interim protection from arrest over his comments on the show while calling it "vulgar" and saying he had a "dirty mind" which put society to shame.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

