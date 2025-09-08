Monday, September 08, 2025 | 07:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

India and Qatar are likely to finalise the framework for a free trade agreement in early October, with commerce minister Piyush Goyal expected to travel to Doha soon

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

India and Qatar are likely to finalise the framework for a free trade agreement (FTA), after which commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal is expected to travel to the West Asian nation in early October, a senior official said on Monday.
 
“It is possible that next month, terms of reference for a trade agreement may be finalised in early October,” the official said.
 
In February, India and Qatar had agreed to explore the possibility of entering into a comprehensive FTA, also known as a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Both sides had set a target to double bilateral trade to $28 billion by 2030.
 
 
India is currently negotiating trade deals with the European Union (EU), New Zealand, Peru and Chile. While a trade pact with the United Kingdom (UK) was signed in July, government officials have said that an agreement with Oman has been finalised and will be signed soon. India has also recently finalised the terms of reference for a proposed trade deal with the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union.
 
These agreements are expected to open further global opportunities for Indian industries, especially at a time when India has not been able to conclude a trade deal with the US. In addition, the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on several Indian products.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

