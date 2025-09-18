Blue Energy Motors raises $50 mn to accelerate green trucking in India

Blue Energy Motors (BEM), India's leading manufacturer of LNG and Electric heavy-duty trucks, has secured fresh funding, bringing its total capital raised to USD 50 million, the company said on Thursday.

The company's vision for green mobility is backed by Essar and FPT (Iveco Group), serving as both a strategic investor and technology partner.

"In the latest funding round, Blue Energy Motors raised an additional USD 30 million from Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex Industries," the company said in a statement.

BEM currently has a manufacturing capacity of 10,000 trucks per year. The fresh funding will be instrumental in fully unlocking this capacity, accelerating production, expanding the development of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and electric vehicle (EV) heavy-duty trucks, and scaling the company's green mobility footprint across India.