Blueprint being prepared to solve waterlogging problem: CM Rekha Gupta

Gupta attributed the reduced waterlogging this year to advance preparations undertaken by civic agencies

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
The chief minister said serious waterlogging was not witnessed this time at the city's known "super-black spots". (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 6:31 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that a comprehensive blueprint of the capital's sewer system is being prepared to provide a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging.

Highlighting the city's improved preparedness during this year's monsoon, Gupta said despite Delhi receiving above-normal rainfall in August, residents did not face a severe waterlogging crisis.

"While waterlogging did occur in some areas, the situation in most localities returned to normal within half an hour to an hour owing to the efficiency of the departments concerned," she said.

The chief minister said serious waterlogging was not witnessed this time at the city's known "super-black spots", such as the Minto Road bridge, ITO Chowk, Zakhira Underpass and Anand Vihar. "Even after continuous rainfall for two days, Delhi's traffic and civic life remained normal," she added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded more than 254.8 mm of rainfall so far in August, higher than the normal average of 233.1 mm. With the month yet to conclude, the chief minister noted that a new rainfall record may be set.

Gupta attributed the reduced waterlogging this year to advance preparations undertaken by civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board.

Acting on forecasts of prolonged rainfall, the government carried out deep cleaning of drains, installed additional pumps and deployed special staff in vulnerable areas, she said.

"I personally inspected several localities prone to waterlogging and issued strict directives to ensure prompt action," Gupta said, adding that ministers and senior officials also conducted continuous field visits to monitor the situation.

Providing recent updates, the chief minister said Delhi recorded between 40 and 65 mm of rainfall across different areas on Saturday, while on Sunday, the maximum rainfall was around 25 mm. Despite this, traffic was largely unaffected and no major waterlogging was observed, she said.

Gupta lauded the Delhi Traffic Police, acknowledging its role in effectively managing traffic during the rains. "It is due to the coordinated efforts of all departments that Delhi was spared from serious waterlogging this year. Wherever water did accumulate, it was quickly drained without causing any major disruption," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentWaterlogging

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

