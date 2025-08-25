Blueprint being prepared to solve waterlogging problem: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that a comprehensive blueprint of the capital's sewer system is being prepared to provide a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging.

Highlighting the city's improved preparedness during this year's monsoon, Gupta said despite Delhi receiving above-normal rainfall in August, residents did not face a severe waterlogging crisis.

"While waterlogging did occur in some areas, the situation in most localities returned to normal within half an hour to an hour owing to the efficiency of the departments concerned," she said.

The chief minister said serious waterlogging was not witnessed this time at the city's known "super-black spots", such as the Minto Road bridge, ITO Chowk, Zakhira Underpass and Anand Vihar. "Even after continuous rainfall for two days, Delhi's traffic and civic life remained normal," she added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has recorded more than 254.8 mm of rainfall so far in August, higher than the normal average of 233.1 mm. With the month yet to conclude, the chief minister noted that a new rainfall record may be set. Gupta attributed the reduced waterlogging this year to advance preparations undertaken by civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board. Acting on forecasts of prolonged rainfall, the government carried out deep cleaning of drains, installed additional pumps and deployed special staff in vulnerable areas, she said.