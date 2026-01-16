BMC election results 2026: Here's a list of winners across top wards

Names of several winners in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls started emerging on Friday amid a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The counting process for 227 municipal wards of India’s richest civic body started at 10 am on Friday. The final results will be declared later today. A party or alliance needs 114 seats to secure a simple majority and form the civic body.

A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls , down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017.

Listed below are the winners across different wards. Mumbai elections 2026 winners list BJP has emerged with the highest number of winning candidates. The party has won 20 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have won 10 seats each. Congress has won four seats, while other parties have smaller representations. Below is the faction-wise list of winning candidates: BJP Ward 2 – Tejaswini Ghosalkar

Ward 3 – Prakash Darekar

Ward 9 – Shivanand Shetty

Ward 20 – Deepak Tawde

Ward 21 – Leena Deharkar

Ward 22 – Himanshu Parekh

Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma

Ward 37 – Yogita Kadam

Ward 50 – Vikram Rajput

Ward 52 – Preeti Satam

Ward 97 – Hemlata Gala

Ward 104 – Prakash Gangadhare

Ward 105 – Anita Vaiti

Ward 106 – Prabhakar Shinde

Ward 126 – Archana Bhalerao

Ward 135 – Navnath Ban

Ward 172 – Rajshree Shirwadkar

Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande

Ward 214 – Ajit Patil

Ward 215 – Santosh Dhale Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Ward 1 – Rekha Yadav

Ward 4 – Mangesh Pangare

Ward 51 – Varsha Tembvalkar

Ward 146 – Samruddhi Kate

Ward 147 – Pragya Sadafule

Ward 148 – Anjali Naik

Ward 156 – Ashwini Matekar

Ward 163 – Shaila Lande

Ward 166 – Minal Sanjay Turde

Ward 209 – Yamini Jadhav Shiv Sena (UBT – Thackeray faction) Ward 32 – Geeta Bhandari

Ward 87 – Pooja Mahadeshwar

Ward 123 – Sunil More

Ward 124 – Sakina Ayub Sheikh

Ward 182 – Milind Vaidya

Ward 185 – Jagdish Thevalpeel

Ward 193 – Hemangi Varlikar

Ward 194 – Nishikant Shinde

Ward 200 – Urmila Panchal

Ward 210 – Sonam Jamsudkar Congress Ward 33 – Moin Siddiqui

Ward 33 – Aslam Shaikh’s sister

Ward 165 – Ashraf Azmi

Ward 183 – Asha Kale AIMIM Ward 145 – Khairunnisa Hussein

Ward 134 – Mehjabin Khan

Ward 136 – Jameer Qureshi

Ward 137 – Sameer Patel Samajwadi Party Ward 201 – Iram Siddiqui Although the polls are local, BMC elections carry significant political weight at the state and national levels. Control of the civic body is seen as a major measure of political strength and influence, prompting all major parties to invest heavily in the contest.