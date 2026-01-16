BMC election results 2026: Here's a list of winners across top wards

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
Names of several winners in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls started emerging on Friday amid a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
The counting process for 227 municipal wards of India’s richest civic body started at 10 am on Friday. The final results will be declared later today. A party or alliance needs 114 seats to secure a simple majority and form the civic body.
A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017.
Listed below are the winners across different wards.
Mumbai elections 2026 winners list
BJP has emerged with the highest number of winning candidates. The party has won 20 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have won 10 seats each. Congress has won four seats, while other parties have smaller representations.
Below is the faction-wise list of winning candidates:
BJP
Ward 2 – Tejaswini Ghosalkar
Ward 3 – Prakash Darekar
Ward 9 – Shivanand Shetty
Ward 20 – Deepak Tawde
Ward 21 – Leena Deharkar
Ward 22 – Himanshu Parekh
Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma
Ward 37 – Yogita Kadam
Ward 50 – Vikram Rajput
Ward 52 – Preeti Satam
Ward 97 – Hemlata Gala
Ward 104 – Prakash Gangadhare
Ward 105 – Anita Vaiti
Ward 106 – Prabhakar Shinde
Ward 126 – Archana Bhalerao
Ward 135 – Navnath Ban
Ward 172 – Rajshree Shirwadkar
Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande
Ward 214 – Ajit Patil
Ward 215 – Santosh Dhale
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)
Ward 1 – Rekha Yadav
Ward 4 – Mangesh Pangare
Ward 51 – Varsha Tembvalkar
Ward 146 – Samruddhi Kate
Ward 147 – Pragya Sadafule
Ward 148 – Anjali Naik
Ward 156 – Ashwini Matekar
Ward 163 – Shaila Lande
Ward 166 – Minal Sanjay Turde
Ward 209 – Yamini Jadhav
Shiv Sena (UBT – Thackeray faction)
Ward 32 – Geeta Bhandari
Ward 87 – Pooja Mahadeshwar
Ward 123 – Sunil More
Ward 124 – Sakina Ayub Sheikh
Ward 182 – Milind Vaidya
Ward 185 – Jagdish Thevalpeel
Ward 193 – Hemangi Varlikar
Ward 194 – Nishikant Shinde
Ward 200 – Urmila Panchal
Ward 210 – Sonam Jamsudkar
Congress
Ward 33 – Moin Siddiqui
Ward 33 – Aslam Shaikh’s sister
Ward 165 – Ashraf Azmi
Ward 183 – Asha Kale
AIMIM
Ward 145 – Khairunnisa Hussein
Ward 134 – Mehjabin Khan
Ward 136 – Jameer Qureshi
Ward 137 – Sameer Patel
Samajwadi Party
Ward 201 – Iram Siddiqui
Although the polls are local, BMC elections carry significant political weight at the state and national levels. Control of the civic body is seen as a major measure of political strength and influence, prompting all major parties to invest heavily in the contest.
The latest election assumes significance as it comes after a long delay. The BMC’s last elected term ended in 2022, and since then, the city has been governed by administrators instead of elected representatives. The long gap has made the 2026 election important for restoring an elected civic leadership.