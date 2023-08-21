Home / India News / Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Bomb hoax in Air India aircraft at Amritsar airport triggers panic

Two hours after flight AI-170 arrived from London's Gatwick Airport, the staff cleaning it found a paper slip with "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's toilet, the Punjab Police said

Press Trust of India Amritsar

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Panic gripped the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport here when staff cleaning an Air India aircraft reported a bomb threat on Monday.

However, it later turned out to be a hoax.

Two hours after flight AI-170 arrived from London's Gatwick Airport, the staff cleaning it found a paper slip with "bomb" written on it in the aircraft's toilet, the Punjab Police said.

The plane had arrived with 187 passengers on board, the authorities said.

The airport authorities reported the matter to the Central Industrial Force and the aircraft, which was then in the hangar, placed in isolation, the police said.

Officials said the plane was searched for three hours but no explosives were found.

An airport official said the flight departed for Gatwick from Amritsar with 240 passengers.

Also Read

Hoax bomb threat delays Delhi-Mumbai flight by 2 hours at IGI Airport

Goa's Manohar International employee arrested for bomb hoax call: Police

Bomb hoax to Delhi's school in April might be linked to foreign servers

Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

K'taka to set up committee to formulate education policy after scraping NEP

Joint call for proposal under MeitY-NSF research collaboration announced

Centre holds meeting on Covid, asks states to ramp up genome sequencing

Govt-authored study links Ujjwala limits to gender dynamics, not inflation

1,300 railway stations being modernised under Amrit Bharat scheme: Vaishnaw

Topics :Hoax bomb callAir IndiaAmritsar

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in Mumbai

SoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story